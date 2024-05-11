Woodbury University Celebrates Brea Holmes as 2024 Costume Designer of the Year
Alumna Honored at 59th Annual Fashion Runway Benefit
Burbank, CA, May 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Woodbury University proudly celebrated Brea Holmes, a 2016 Fine Arts graduate as the recipient of the prestigious 2024 Costume Designer of the Year award at the 59th Annual Fashion Runway Benefit. The ceremony took place on Thursday, May 9, 2024 at 7 p.m. at the renowned Alex Theatre in Burbank, California.
Holmes, a St. Louis native, embarked on a journey to California to pursue her passion for costume design. Enrolling at Woodbury University in Burbank, CA, she dedicated herself to her craft, graduating Sun Cum Laude and earning a Bachelor's of Fine Arts in Fashion Design with a specialization in Costume Design in 2016.
Since her graduation, Holmes has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry, lending her creative vision and expertise to a multitude of projects spanning theatre, film, and television. Her versatility as a costume designer has been showcased across various mediums, from music videos to feature films, consistently delivering exceptional work.
Throughout her career, Holmes has had the privilege of collaborating with esteemed companies such as Marvel, Disney Plus, Tidal, Universal Music Mexico, TNT, and Lionsgate, contributing her unique talents to their productions.
Now, as an official member of IATSE Local 892, Holmes continues to elevate her craft and make her mark in the world of costume design, captivating audiences with her imaginative flair and dedication to her art.
If interested in contacting Brea Holmes regarding work related inquires, go to: www.breaholmescostumedesign.com
Contact
