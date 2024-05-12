Kennesaw State University and Upright Education Partner to Accelerate Tech Workforce Development in Georgia
Kennesaw, GA, May 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Upright Education, a leading provider of tech skilling bootcamps, has formed a strategic partnership with Kennesaw State University (KSU) aimed at expanding tech workforce development initiatives in Georgia and driving impact at scale.
As one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing tech hubs, Georgia has seen a surge in demand for skilled professionals in the technology sector. With companies establishing headquarters and offices in the state, and job openings increasing by 20% annually, there is a pressing need to equip adults with the necessary skills to thrive in these roles.
KSU, Georgia's third-largest university, has long been recognized as a champion of workforce development. By joining forces with Upright Education, the university is poised to make an even greater impact by offering tailored programs designed to upskill and reskill adults seeking to transition into roles such as Software Development and UX/UI Design across a variety of industries.
"This partnership represents a truly exciting opportunity to meet the burgeoning tech talent demand in Georgia," said Benny Boas, CEO at Upright Education. "By combining our expertise in industry-focused tech education with Kennesaw State University's commitment to workforce readiness, we aim to create strong pathways for adults to pivot into the tech industry and secure in-demand jobs at leading companies."
Through this collaboration, Upright Education and KSU will provide comprehensive training programs led by experienced practitioners, a hands-on synchronous program structure to increase successful outcomes, and personalized career services to ensure that participants are well-prepared to meet the evolving needs of the tech sector.
For more information about the programs and partnership, visit Kennesaw State University Program Page or Upright Education.
