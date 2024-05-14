Jana G. Hirsekorn Chosen as a Woman of the Month for April 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
West Palm Beach, FL, May 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jana Hirsekorn of West Palm Beach, Florida has been chosen as a Woman of the Month for April 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of pet care.
About Jana G. Hirsekorn
Jana Hirsekorn and her husband John are co-owners of Village Pet Pals. For 20 years, they have been providing year-round and seasonal dog walking and pet sitting services for the local Palm Beach area. They care for adult dogs and puppies in their home. They care for cats in their own homes.
Jana created this woman owned business, Village Pet Pals, in 2004 after she retired from 37 years as a social worker admin in Michigan and Florida. Jana and John reimagined a dog care program for dog owners who love their dogs but are hesitant to board their beloved pets or cannot make it home for a noon walk, or if they have an after-work event.
Jana is a trainer of service dogs, hunting, and coursing dogs, and has studied animal massage. Both she and John love dogs and with their combined experience in dog behavior, the Hirsekorns created a safe care business and a dependable, professional dog walking service. Jana cares for dogs in their Lake Clarke Shores home with no bars, cages, or crates. John does daily dog walks in Palm Beach & coastal West Palm Beach. They encourage the dogs with positive, passive, nonaggressive behavior. “Dogs are openly cared for in our home with full access to our home and yard as beloved pets. With lots of love. They even sleep in bed with us!” said Jana. “Our dog parents travel the world, depending on Village Pet Pals to care for their dogs while they are away.”
Jana is a survivor of spouse abuse during her former marriage of 20 years. This spurred her interest in protecting and preserving animals and humans from abuse and neglect. She has served as a director on numerous boards including the NAAPS (National Association of Professional Pet Sitters) which promotes pet ownership rights for pets in condos, the Alpert JFS (Jewish Family Services) an organization that assists Jewish Domestic Assault victims, and the YWCA for Harmony House Assault Shelter and all programs promoting personal safety. Jana and John have both been anti-abuse responders and public speakers on human and animal rights for over 20 years in Southeast Florida.
For more information visit their Instagram page at @VILLAGEPETPALS
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
