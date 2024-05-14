Horsepower Financial, LLC Agrees to New Credit Facility
Horsepower Financial, LLC a leader in Premium motorcycle leasing through premium franchise and independent dealers across the nation, has agreed to a new credit facility, opening opportunities for dealers to sell more and attract new customers.
Bradenton, FL, May 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Horsepower secures $40M financing facility.
Premium Pre-Owned Motorcycle Leasing through Select Dealers.
Horsepower Financial, LLC the Leading Provider of Premium Pre-Owned Motorcycle leasing today announced that they have secured $40 million in Dealer Asset financing through private investments through its private financing partner to support further growth of its lease portfolio and dealer fundings.
The Pre-Owned Motorcycle Industry still presents many untapped opportunities for Horsepower Financial, LLC . "This funding will allow us to ramp up our ability to provide access to the Premium Motorcycle Lifestyle through our current and future network of Horsepower Select Dealers across the nation. In addition, this facility will strengthen our leadership position in the industry and allow us to fulfill the growing needs of our customers," said Chris Garrido, Horspower’s CEO.
“Our Investment partner is attracted to Horsepower Financial, LLC ’s business model, elite dealer network, advanced technology and Associate team. Our fast, automated decisioning, lease construction, unique payment options and AI customer solutions are part of the unique offering,” commented Laura Middendorf, Horsepower’s CFO.
"This latest round of financing demonstrates that the investment community and the business world recognize the value of Servicing the gap in the market and of our team. We are determined more than ever to be the leader in Pre-owned Premium Motorcycle Leasing," added Sara Casamento, VP of Operations.
Horsepower Financial, LLC began looking for the right financing partner 9 months ago. "We are very excited about Horsepower Financial, LLC 's future and being able to assist them with their expansion,” said Dave Johnson, one of Horsepower’s investors.
“We use Horsepower regularly and find their platform easy to navigate, their decisions quick, and their team helpful. Definitely helping us sell more bikes every month.” - John Rosenbaum, Dark Horse Motorcycles.
About Horsepower Financial, LLC
Founded in 2009, Horsepower Financial, LLC services Premium Pre-owned Motorcycle leases. The company’s mission is to help Riders gain access to the Riding Lifestyle. Horsepower Financial, LLC currently serves customers in 38 states and with associates in various states and the country of Belize. For more information about Horsepower Financial, LLC , visit its website at www.Horsepowerlease.com.
Sara Casamento
941-251-5778
https://www.horsepowerfinancial.com/
