Simplifying Clinical Trials: TrialX Launches AI powered Clinical Trial Finder for Patient-Friendly Information

TrialX's new AI powered Clinical Trial Finder tool simplifies access to detailed information on over 58,000 active trials globally. The advanced AI technology transforms complex trial details into clear, concise language, making them understandable for a broader audience. Patients and caregivers can register as volunteers and receive notifications about suitable trials, enhancing participation in clinical research.