2024 Terry Biddle Memorial Convoy and Touch-A-Truck Event Presented by Nuss Truck & Equipment

Nuss Truck & Equipment is proud to announce the second annual Terry Biddle Memorial Convoy and Touch-A-Truck event will be held on August 17, 2024. This heartfelt occasion honors the memory of Terry Biddle, a cherished member of the Chippewa Valley community who dedicated his life to service and advocacy. The line-up of trucks for kids of all ages will be on display from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., convoy departing at 7:45 p.m. at the Eau Claire Nuss Truck & Equipment location.