2024 Terry Biddle Memorial Convoy and Touch-A-Truck Event Presented by Nuss Truck & Equipment
Nuss Truck & Equipment is proud to announce the second annual Terry Biddle Memorial Convoy and Touch-A-Truck event will be held on August 17, 2024. This heartfelt occasion honors the memory of Terry Biddle, a cherished member of the Chippewa Valley community who dedicated his life to service and advocacy. The line-up of trucks for kids of all ages will be on display from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., convoy departing at 7:45 p.m. at the Eau Claire Nuss Truck & Equipment location.
Eau Claire, WI, July 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Nuss Truck & Equipment Presents the 2024 Terry Biddle Memorial Convoy and Touch-A-Truck Event.
Nuss Truck & Equipment is proud to announce the second annual Terry Biddle Memorial Convoy and Touch-A-Truck event, taking place on August 17, 2024. This heartfelt occasion honors the memory of Terry Biddle, a cherished member of the Chippewa Valley community who dedicated his life to service and advocacy.
The event promises a day filled with family-friendly activities, including inflatable bounce houses, tantalizing food trucks, a captivating 50/50 raffle, and a mesmerizing lineup of trucks for kids of all ages to explore. From firetrucks and police cars to dump trucks, plows, and Volvo Construction equipment, there’s something for everyone. Live music will further enhance the festive atmosphere.
The festivities will kick off at 10 a.m. and continue until 7:30 p.m. at the Eau Claire Nuss Truck & Equipment location, located at 6111 Truax Lane, Eau Claire, WI 54703-3802, United States. The highlight of the day will be the convoy, departing at 7:45 p.m., with truck staging starting at 6 p.m. at Nuss Truck & Equipment.
This year’s event holds special significance as it serves as a fundraiser for the Eau Claire Police Department’s K9 Fund and the Junior Police Academy. Attendees are encouraged to make donations to support these worthy causes, contributing to the continued safety and welfare of the community.
Reflecting on Terry Biddle’s legacy, Dan Ravenhorst, organizer of the convoy, shared, “Terry was a remarkable individual who had a profound impact on our community. He was a dedicated law enforcement officer and a passionate advocate for the transportation industry. This event is a tribute to his enduring spirit and commitment to service.”
If you are unable to attend and wish to donate in honor of Terry, you can Venmo @tbmconvoy.
Join them as they celebrate Terry Biddle’s life, honor his legacy, support the education of future industry professionals, and give back to the community he held dear.
For more information about the event, please contact:
Dan R. at 715-471-0331 or
Mary N. at 715-928-2452
www.facebook.com/events/407042355171884
Media Contact:
Melissa Schuch
Nuss Truck & Equipment
Phone: 612-306-5405
Email: mschuch@nussgrp.com
TerryBiddleMemorialConvoy & Nuss Touch-a-Truck Fundraiser Event Press Release 2024
Additional information about the Eau Claire Police Department’s K9 Fund and the Junior Police Academy:
The Eau Claire Police Department (ECPD) K9 Fund supports the K9 Unit, which has been an essential asset to the department since its inception in 1990. These dogs assist officers with dangerous tasks and work with the Department’s Tactical Response Team on high-risk deployment incidents. The K9s also serve as Therapy K9s, providing comfort to people during times of crisis. Donations to the ECPD K9 Fund can be made via Venmo @tbmconvoy or by mail to the Eau Claire Community Foundation at 306 S. Barstow St. Suite 104, Eau Claire, WI 54701.
The Eau Claire Police Department (ECPD) Junior Police Academy Fund supports a free week-long course for area youth ages 12-17. This course allows police officers and students to interact in a fun setting while learning about the role of police officers in the community, criminal law, and the judicial system. To register or learn more about the Junior Police Academy, please contact the ECPD at (715) 839-4978 or email police.records@eauclairewi.gov.
2nd Annual Terry Biddle Memorial Convoy and Touch-a-Truck Event
Nuss Truck & Equipment Presents the Second Annual Terry Biddle Memorial Convoy and Touch-A-Truck Event” on August 17, 2024 from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. in Eau Claire, WI
