Saelig Debuts Siglent SHN900A 26.5GHz Portable 2 Port Vector Network Analyzers
The SHN900A VNA Series, with 14, 20, and 26.5 GHz models, extends SIGLENT’s handheld RF analysis solutions into new applications that require higher frequencies and new measurement techniques.
Fairport, NY, May 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Saelig Company, Inc. has introduced the Siglent SHN900A Series Vector Network Analyzers operating from 30kHz up to 26.5GHz. These VNAs support 2-port scattering parameter, differential-parameter, and time-domain parameter measurements for RF component and system characterization and analysis to high frequencies. The SHN900A series of VNAs are effective instruments for determining the Q-factor, bandwidth, and filter insertion loss in RF designs. They enable tests such as impedance conversion, movement of measurement plane, limit testing, ripple test, fixture simulation, and adapter removal/insertion adjustments.
The VNAs have five sweep types: Linear-Frequency mode, Log-Frequency mode, Power-Sweep mode, CW-Time mode, and Segment-Sweep mode. The SHN900A series VNAs also support scattering-parameter correction of SOLT, SOLR, TRL, Response, and Enhanced Response for increased flexibility in R&D and manufacturing applications. Advanced 2-port S-Parameter determination can be used to verify components even where pulse measurements, segmented ranges, bias-tees, or pass/fail limits are required. Distance to fault, return loss measurements, time domain, and pulse measurements are made easier with the SHN900A series, with segmented sweeps and limit lines available for advanced pass-fail testing. The Enhanced TDR Measurement mode includes an eye diagram simulation, allowing communication links to be simulated for system level analysis. Standard GPS location tracking is also possible with an optional antenna.
The 8.4-inch touch screen, with mouse and keyboard capabilities, facilitate local control, while remote control is enabled via SCPI/Labview/IVI or webserver.
Key Features
Frequency range: 30 kHz - 26.5 GHz (resolution 1 Hz)
Range of IFBW: 10 Hz~3 MHz
Output level: -45 dBm ~ +10 dBm (resolution: 0.01 dB)
Dynamic range: 110 dB(Typ.)
Measurements: Scattering-parameter, differential-parameter, receiver measurement, time-domain, limit test, ripple test, impedance conversion, fixture simulation, adapter removal/insertion, spectrum analysis, scalar mixer, pulse measurement, etc.
GPS, Time and Location Information Save
Interface: LAN, USB Device, USB Host (USB-GPIB)
The Siglent SHN900A Series Vector Network Analyzers are available now from SIglent’s technical distributor Saelig Company, Inc.
Alan Lowne
585-385-1750
www.saelig.com
71A Perinton Parkway
Fairport, NY 14450
USA
