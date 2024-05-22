Web3 Enabler Partners with Pound Token to Launch Blockchain Payments v1.7 for Salesforce

Web3 Enabler, a leader in blockchain payment solutions within Salesforce, announces the launch of version 1.7 of its Blockchain Payments extension and a partnership with Pound Token (1GBP), the first regulated GBP stablecoin issuer in the British Isles. This collaboration simplifies cryptocurrency transactions for Salesforce users globally, providing a robust and secure platform that integrates Pound Token, enhancing financial management and expanding market reach.