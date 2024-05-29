The Self Storage Hawai'i unConference Announces the Selection of Semi-Finalists for Its New Technology and Business Breakthrough Pitch Contest
The contest, which closed for applications on May 5, 2024, seeks to identify and support innovative companies with the potential to revolutionize the self-storage industry and broader commercial real estate landscape. After careful consideration by a distinguished panel of advisors and mentors, four companies were selected to move to the next round of the pitch contest.
Columbia, MO, May 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Self Storage Hawai'i unConference is pleased to announce the semi-finalists for its New Technology and Business Breakthrough Pitch Contest.
The contest, which closed for applications on May 5, 2024, seeks to identify and support innovative companies with the potential to revolutionize the self-storage industry and broader commercial real estate landscape.
After careful consideration by a distinguished panel of advisors and mentors, the following companies have been selected to advance to the semi-final round:
Cactus (http://www.trycactus.com): Simplifies investment performance visualization, reporting, and communication for investors. It minimizes analyst inefficiencies by automatically delivering your reports in real-time.
E-States (https://e-states.com): Empowers social impact real estate developers to raise capital through smart contracts, streamlining property development, financing, operation, and impact measurement. E-States is rebranding to Building, expanding its offering with blockchain & AI tools for institutions through a new partnership with Inveniam.
Hover City (http://www.hover-city.com): Designs and manufactures high-end, lightweight tiny homes for rapid deployment in remote locations, offering off-grid, modular housing solutions without relying on traditional infrastructure.
PropRise Beacon (https://www.proprise.io/self-storage): An AI-powered analytics platform providing self-storage decision-makers with comprehensive data insights, demographics, interactive heat maps, zoning information, and more, all within a user-friendly interface.
The semi-finalists will now participate in one-on-one sessions with experienced mentors and advisors from the Self Storage Hawai'i unConference Pitch Contest. These sessions will provide valuable guidance and support in refining their pitches and offerings.
The esteemed mentor and advisor group includes industry leaders such as Brett Calhoun (Redbud VC), Quinten Messbarger (The Missouri Innovation Center), Pack Mathews (Ikaria Design Company), Pete Maginnis (American Self Storage NC), Brian Massey (Conversion Sciences), Keith Politte (Circular Economy Advocate), Gene Gerke (Centennial Investors), Jay Sparks (Fishman Center for Entrepreneurship), and Dan Kryzanowsk (BV Capital).
In mid-July, three finalists will be chosen to attend the Self Storage Hawai'i unConference taking place October 21-25. Selection will be based on a combination of industry polling and feedback from the mentor and advisor group. A questionnaire will be circulated to the self-storage industry through various channels, including LinkedIn, social media, the Self Storage Hawai'i unConference blog, and email list.
The chosen finalists will have the exceptional opportunity to network with conference attendees, present their final pitches, and be ranked 1st through 3rd place. This unique platform will enable them to gain valuable customer insights, build connections, and refine their understanding of how their innovations can best serve the self-storage and commercial real estate industries.
For more information, please contact Tron Jordheim at tron@selfstoragestrategies.com or follow The Self Storage Hawai'i unConference for updates.
hawaiiunconference.com/startup-pitch-contest
The contest, which closed for applications on May 5, 2024, seeks to identify and support innovative companies with the potential to revolutionize the self-storage industry and broader commercial real estate landscape.
After careful consideration by a distinguished panel of advisors and mentors, the following companies have been selected to advance to the semi-final round:
Cactus (http://www.trycactus.com): Simplifies investment performance visualization, reporting, and communication for investors. It minimizes analyst inefficiencies by automatically delivering your reports in real-time.
E-States (https://e-states.com): Empowers social impact real estate developers to raise capital through smart contracts, streamlining property development, financing, operation, and impact measurement. E-States is rebranding to Building, expanding its offering with blockchain & AI tools for institutions through a new partnership with Inveniam.
Hover City (http://www.hover-city.com): Designs and manufactures high-end, lightweight tiny homes for rapid deployment in remote locations, offering off-grid, modular housing solutions without relying on traditional infrastructure.
PropRise Beacon (https://www.proprise.io/self-storage): An AI-powered analytics platform providing self-storage decision-makers with comprehensive data insights, demographics, interactive heat maps, zoning information, and more, all within a user-friendly interface.
The semi-finalists will now participate in one-on-one sessions with experienced mentors and advisors from the Self Storage Hawai'i unConference Pitch Contest. These sessions will provide valuable guidance and support in refining their pitches and offerings.
The esteemed mentor and advisor group includes industry leaders such as Brett Calhoun (Redbud VC), Quinten Messbarger (The Missouri Innovation Center), Pack Mathews (Ikaria Design Company), Pete Maginnis (American Self Storage NC), Brian Massey (Conversion Sciences), Keith Politte (Circular Economy Advocate), Gene Gerke (Centennial Investors), Jay Sparks (Fishman Center for Entrepreneurship), and Dan Kryzanowsk (BV Capital).
In mid-July, three finalists will be chosen to attend the Self Storage Hawai'i unConference taking place October 21-25. Selection will be based on a combination of industry polling and feedback from the mentor and advisor group. A questionnaire will be circulated to the self-storage industry through various channels, including LinkedIn, social media, the Self Storage Hawai'i unConference blog, and email list.
The chosen finalists will have the exceptional opportunity to network with conference attendees, present their final pitches, and be ranked 1st through 3rd place. This unique platform will enable them to gain valuable customer insights, build connections, and refine their understanding of how their innovations can best serve the self-storage and commercial real estate industries.
For more information, please contact Tron Jordheim at tron@selfstoragestrategies.com or follow The Self Storage Hawai'i unConference for updates.
hawaiiunconference.com/startup-pitch-contest
Contact
The Self Storage Hawai'i unConferenceContact
Tron Jordheim
573-268-5217
www.hawaiiunconference.com
Tron Jordheim
573-268-5217
www.hawaiiunconference.com
Categories