The Self Storage Hawai'i unConference Announces the Selection of Semi-Finalists for Its New Technology and Business Breakthrough Pitch Contest

The contest, which closed for applications on May 5, 2024, seeks to identify and support innovative companies with the potential to revolutionize the self-storage industry and broader commercial real estate landscape. After careful consideration by a distinguished panel of advisors and mentors, four companies were selected to move to the next round of the pitch contest.