Finit Recognized as 2024 Power of the Platform Award Winner by OneStream Software
Cincinnati, OH, May 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Today, Finit, a trusted advisor in corporate performance management, is pleased to announce they have been recognized as the Power of the Platform Award winner by OneStream Software at OneStream Splash. The Power of the Platform Award recognizes the top partner who has taken the OneStream platform to new heights for customers globally.
OneStream is the leading enterprise finance platform that unifies all your financial and operational data, embeds AI for better decisions and productivity, and can extend the evolving needs of your business. OneStream Splash brings together finance leaders and experts within the Office of the CFO for four days to explore how finance leaders can go beyond just reporting on past performance towards steering the busienss to the future.
“We are incredibly honored to receive the 2024 Power of the Platform Award, which underscores our team's dedication to pushing the boundaries of what's possible with OneStream," said Rob Cybulski, CEO of Finit. "This recognition is a testament to our commitment to delivering tailored, cutting-edge solutions that help our clients transform their financial operations and achieve strategic success. We look forward to continuing our journey of innovation and excellence in partnership with OneStream.”
“We are thrilled to announce Finit as the 2024 Power of the Platform Award winner,” said Stephanie Cramp, Senior Vice President, Global Alliances at OneStream. “This award recognizes the partner who has extended the OneStream platform to drive more business value to their customer over this past year. Our partners are essential for OneStream’s global growth and also provide our customers with the tools, expertise, and support to drive insights and deliver long-term growth.”
To obtain the nod for this award, Finit built a tailored solution for their Fortune 500 client that provides complete transparency into profit centers, allowing the executive and leadership teams to make deeply informed decisions that push the business forward. Finit has distinguished itself through a modern approach to implementing OneStream – bringing processes and technology together – setting new standards for innovation in enterprise performance management. Finit has developed proprietary methodologies and tools that maximize the capabilities of OneStream, delivering unparalleled customization and integration that meet each client’s unique needs. This innovative approach ensures their clients can streamline their financial processes, enhance data accuracy, and achieve real-time insights for more informed decision-making.
By continuously pushing the boundaries of what's possible with OneStream, Finit has empowered organizations to harness the full potential of their financial data. Finit’s innovative solutions provide robust analytics and reporting capabilities and enable their clients to drive strategic growth while also achieving operational excellence. This commitment to innovation has solidified Finit's reputation as a trusted partner and industry leader in OneStream’s software implementation.
About OneStream Software
OneStream is how today’s Finance teams can go beyond just reporting on the past and Take Finance Further by steering the business to the future. It’s the leading enterprise finance platform that unifies financial and operational data, embeds AI for better decisions and productivity, and empowers the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution.
OneStream delivers a comprehensive cloud-based platform to modernize the Office of the CFO. Their Digital Finance Cloud unifies core financial and broader operational data and processes and embeds AI for better planning and forecasting, with an extensible architecture, so customers can adopt and develop new solutions, achieving greater value as their business needs evolve.
OneStream is a software company backed by private equity investors KKR, Tidemark, Partners Fund Capital and Alkeon Capital Management. With more than 1,400 customers, 250 go-to-market, implementation and development partners and 1,300 employees, their vision is to be the operating system for modern finance, digitizing core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy. To learn more, visit www.onestream.com.
About Finit
In 2002, Finit’s founders created a company where people matter more than profit. They loved building solutions and working with technology, but were unsatisfied with the large consulting company approach. They believed that by doing excellent work and doing it with the highest standard of integrity, they could create unmatched experiences for both clients and employees. Finit, with its unique business model, which compensates consultants based on client satisfaction not billable hours, has delivered 100% success for over 350 clients, including many Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 companies, and over 1000 projects. Finit consistently delivers value through excellent CFO technology solutions – with integrity and with a constant focus on what is in the best interest of the client. Finit was the first partner with OneStream software, a leading Corporate Performance Management technology company, and leads the industry with 450+ OneStream projects. Learn more at www.Finit.com.
