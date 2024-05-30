Sosemo LLC Awarded on the Financial Times Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2024 List
New York, NY, May 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sosemo LLC Awarded on the Financial Times Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2024 List
Sosemo LLC has been awarded on the Financial Times list of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2024. This prestigious award is presented by the Financial Times and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on April 4, 2024, and can be viewed on the FT.com website.
The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2024 ranking identifies companies with the strongest revenue growth between the years 2019 and 2022. The creation of the ranking was based on a four-step process:
Application Phase: More than 30,000 eligible companies were invited to register. Only companies that met the criteria could apply for the ranking.
Research Phase: Statista examined the officially stated revenue data of over 1000 publicly listed companies in the Americas, and added high-profile companies that met the criteria of minimum revenues, independence, and organic growth to the list.
Evaluation Phase: The compound annual growth rate was calculated based on the revenue figures submitted and verified by the companies.
Ranking: The top 500 companies that met the criteria were ranked.
Based on the results of the study, Sosemo is ecstatic to be recognized on the Financial Times list of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2024.
Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.
“Being named to the Financial Times list of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies is an honor, especially with all the challenges that we experienced while navigating through the pandemic. I couldn’t be prouder of our team’s dedication, resilience, and drive to overcome challenges, adapt, innovate and grow. Congratulations to our team of Sosemo-ians on an amazing achievement.” – Larry Gurreri, CEO
About Sosemo:
Sosemo stands for Social, Search and Mobile and is built upon a simple premise: effective marketing campaigns must harness the power of Social, Search and Mobile technology, innovations and insights to deliver the right content to the right audience at the right time. Sosemo consists of two divisions: Sosemo Media and Sosemo Health.
Sosemo Media is an award-winning strategic media planning, buying and campaign management agency that specializes in marketing brands across the digital landscape. The client services team leverages core digital channels including search marketing (SEM/SEO), social media, display and programmatic to increase brand awareness and acquisitions for clients.
Sosemo Health is one of the largest pharma-focused performance media groups in the world. The division is dedicated to marketing health brands to patients and doctors. The team views marketing as a service that connects patients with information about their treatments and makes them better communicators with their doctors.
Contact Information:
Sosemo LLC
Samantha Kryger
646-760-2030
samantha@sosemo.com
