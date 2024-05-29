Paving the Way for Foundations to Leverage Technology for Greater Impact: Mark Montoya Named President of akoyaGO
Minneapolis, MN, May 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- akoyaGO, a leading provider of innovative software solutions for community and private foundations, is thrilled to announce the promotion of Mark Montoya to President. With Mark’s rich history of leveraging technology to enhance the philanthropic space, this new role helps him drive significant advancements for greater impact.
Since joining in 2022, Mark Montoya has been a cornerstone of the akoyaGO leadership team. His previous roles at the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona including Chief Operating Officer, Interim President, and Chief Experience Officer gave him valuable industry insights, which he now channels into driving efficient impact through technology and building key relationships with clients at akoyaGO. The journey from Chief Experience Officer to President is a testament to his unwavering integrity, inspiration, and forward-thinking approach to solutions in the philanthropic sector. That focus has directly led to the akoyaGO customer base growing by 80% in two years.
"Mark's leadership has been instrumental in shaping akoyaGO's strategic direction and operational excellence," said John Long, CEO of akoyaGO. "His deep understanding of the nuances and needs of foundations, combined with his vision for technology’s role in this sector, makes him uniquely qualified to lead our company through its next phase of growth."
During his tenure as Chief Experience Officer, Mark championed a culture of positivity and dedication, earning widespread respect and admiration across the organization, among our clients, and nationally. His ability to translate day-to-day foundation experiences to assist in developing scalable, impactful solutions has been a key factor in akoyaGO’s success, and he plans to continue this approach in his new role.
"Being part of akoyaGO has been an incredibly rewarding experience. It is a privilege to serve a team dedicated to creating, enhancing, and providing modern technology that will continue to expand and innovate, serving the field for years to come,” said Mark Montoya. "As President, I look forward to fostering innovation that meets the evolving challenges of the philanthropic community, helping them achieve their mission with greater efficacy. When I was leading CFSA, we searched for a technology partner to take us to the next level – not just doing the same things a little better. I’m excited to bring that to my colleagues in the foundation space."
Under Mark’s leadership, akoyaGO is well positioned to redefine what is possible for foundation management software, emphasizing ease-of-use, dynamic solutions that empower foundations to focus on what they do best: making a meaningful difference in the world.
About akoyaGO
Built on Microsoft Dynamics 365, akoyaGO is a fully configurable software solution designed for foundations to optimize efficiencies and maximize impact. With a focus on innovation and user experience, akoyaGO is dedicated to transforming the way foundations interact with technology, enabling them to advance their missions more effectively. For more information, visit akoyaGO.com.
Mike Scoville
612-767-6701
https://akoyago.com
