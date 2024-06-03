Smokies GT - A Private Group of Porsche GT Enthusiasts Raises $3,000,000 in Mission to Cure Cystic Fibrosis, Prepares for 10 Year Anniversary Event
Smokies GT, a non profit group of Porsche GT enthusiasts, raises over $550K for Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and local charities. With a record-breaking 2024 event showcasing 130+ GT cars and thrilling rides for CF patients, they have now raised over $3,000,000 for the Cystic Fibrosis foundation and local charities. Grateful to sponsors, donors, and volunteers, Smokies GT looks forward to its a monumental 10th-year celebration in spring 2025.
Atlanta, GA, June 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Smokies GT, a non-profit organization of Porsche GT enthusiasts, celebrates its most successful fundraiser yet, raising over $550,000 to support the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and other local charities. With a record-breaking 2024 event showcasing 130+ GT cars and thrilling rides for CF patients, they have now raised over $3,000,000 for the Cystic Fibrosis foundation and local charities.This achievement reflects the dedicated commitment of the Porsche GT community to making a meaningful impact on those affected by Cystic Fibrosis.
Preparing for its 10th-year celebration in spring 2025, Smokies GT anticipates a monumental event.
"Every year, we welcome the Smokies GT family and the spectacle of almost 150 GT cars in our parking lot to kick off the event. It is a true honor to have supported them annually since 2016," said Mark Venti, General Manager of Hennessy Porsche.
"Since 2016, Dundon Motorsports is proud to give back through our donation of aero and exhaust kits for GT cars and to share the weekend with like-minded enthusiasts, making Smokies GT the ultimate car event," said Jamie Bopp, Founder of Dundon Motorsports.
HRE Wheels has also been a sponsor since 2016 and expressed gratitude and appreciation for their involvement in the event and the passion the attendees have around their custom wheels.
The 2024 Smokies GT event showcased over 130 Porsche GT cars, featuring a police escort of the entire field by the Alpharetta Police Department, two track days at Road Atlanta, a gathering at GTechniq NA headquarters, mountain drives, and an autocross at Caffeine and Octane's Lanier Raceway. A highlight was the airstrip event at Heaven's Landing in Clayton, GA, where Cystic Fibrosis patients and families experienced thrilling rides in Porsche GT cars at speeds nearing 160 MPH.
"There is nothing better than seeing the eyes of a child with Cystic Fibrosis light up as we launch a Porsche 992 GT3RS down the airstrip. The speedometer inches towards 160 MPH and these kids are able to escape this terrible disease for just a moment while being comforted knowing this passionate group of Porsche GT owners is working to help them," said Sean Groer, Co-Founder of Smokies GT.
"The incredible support from Smokies GT and its community has been instrumental in advancing our mission to find a cure for cystic fibrosis and improve the lives of those living with the disease. Their dedication and generosity are truly commendable," said Molly Taggart, Area Director - Georgia at the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
The event's success was made possible through more than 20 sponsors. The 2024 title sponsors were Hennessy Porsche, Dundon Motorsports, and HRE Wheels, whose contributions to the live auction raised close to $350,000. The biggest item of the night was a production allocation for a Porsche 718 Spyder RS from Hennessy Porsche, which raised $175,000 for the foundation.
Additional contributions supported the Towns County, GA Shop with the Sheriff program, which takes underprivileged children shopping during the holidays, and the Alpharetta Public Safety Foundation, which is devoted to supporting Alpharetta's public safety personnel.
Attendees enjoyed luxurious accommodations at the Hotel at Avalon in Alpharetta, GA, and Brasstown Valley Resort in Young Harris, GA. Brasstown Valley Resort has been home to this event for many years. Their attention to detail and knowledge of the unique needs of car enthusiasts makes it the perfect place for car events large and small.
Smokies GT extends heartfelt gratitude to participants, donors, sponsors, and volunteers for their generosity and dedication, embodying the spirit of compassion and community.
To become a sponsor or for more information about Smokies GT and its efforts, visit www.smokiesgt.org.
Photo credit - Trey Vickery @mustachedmedia
(404) 594-2769
www.smokiesgt.org
(404) 594-2769
www.smokiesgt.org
