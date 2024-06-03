Smokies GT - A Private Group of Porsche GT Enthusiasts Raises $3,000,000 in Mission to Cure Cystic Fibrosis, Prepares for 10 Year Anniversary Event

Smokies GT, a non profit group of Porsche GT enthusiasts, raises over $550K for Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and local charities. With a record-breaking 2024 event showcasing 130+ GT cars and thrilling rides for CF patients, they have now raised over $3,000,000 for the Cystic Fibrosis foundation and local charities. Grateful to sponsors, donors, and volunteers, Smokies GT looks forward to its a monumental 10th-year celebration in spring 2025.