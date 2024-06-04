Family Medicine Physician Dr. Claudia Selgrad Joins NY Health
Bay Shore, NY, June 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- New York Health (NY Health) is pleased to announce that board-certified Family Medicine Physician Claudia Selgrad, MS, DO, has joined its primary care team. Dr. Selgrad will be practicing at 69 W Main Street, Bay Shore, NY 11706.
“We’re excited to welcome Dr. Claudia Selgrad to NY Health,” said Dr. Chris Ng, Chief Medical Officer and Executive Director of NY Health. “She will make a wonderful addition to our team of providers in the Bay Shore community.”
Dr. Selgrad believes in preventative medicine and treating each patient with individualized care. She has been in private practice for more than twenty years. “I am now excited to join NY Health to broaden my patient care community,” Dr. Selgrad said.
Dr. Selgrad earned a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from the New York College of Osteopathic Medicine. She completed her Family Practice residency at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, where she served as Chief Resident.
Outside of her medical practice, Dr. Selgrad enjoys a variety of hobbies. She finds joy in reading, gardening, walking, and spending quality time with her beloved pets.
To make an appointment with Dr. Selgrad, please call 631-758-7003.
For more information, please visit our website at www.nyhealth.com.
