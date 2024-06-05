JVZoo Announces New Ownership
Affiliate Network and Online Marketplace Enters New Era of Ownership.
Orlando, FL, June 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- JVZoo is thrilled to announce that it has welcomed new owners, Simon Harries and Laura Casselman who are joining the ownership team alongside Chad Casselman, who will continue to be a shareholder in the company. In addition, Chad Casselman will remain the Chief Technology Officer, and Laura Casselman will continue as Chief Executive Officer.
“JVZoo allowed me to change my life when I joined the network in 2014 and I was able to grow my business through joint ventures. Now, a decade later, to be able to become a part of the ownership team is a dream come true. I'm excited to bring my marketing and advertising expertise to JVZoo and its community, and to play my part in taking the platform to the next level of growth alongside Laura and Chad,” expressed one of the new owners, Simon Harries.
JVZoo continues to position itself for success and further growth with the new ownership structure. The collective experience of both new and existing owners will propel the company forward in its mission, whose success is directly linked to its users’ success.
Chad Casselman, President and co-founder of JVZoo shared his thoughts, “Companies and their structures evolve with time. It’s been an amazing journey from 2011 to 2024 that Bryan Zimmerman and I will always remember as one that changed our lives for the better. Although Bryan Zimmerman, founding member of JVZoo, is no longer an owner, he and the team at JVZoo continue to work together and remain dedicated to serving our affiliates and partners by assisting them in selling more products from our platform.”
“Having been at the helm of JVZoo for nine years, this [becoming an owner] feels like a natural progression. I care deeply about this industry and JVZoo’s network and have been committed to protecting and growing it. I’m excited about the future and look forward to sharing with our platform’s users the newest ways JVZoo can contribute to the growth of their businesses,” shared Laura Casselman.
JVZoo is confident that the continuity in leadership with the current CTO and CEO, coupled with the addition of Simon Harries as the Chief Marketing Officer, lays a robust foundation for future success.
For more information, please visit: https://www.jvzoo.com
About JVZoo:
JVZoo is an affiliate network and online marketplace. The company has been serving customers since 2012 and is known for connecting product owners with their massive affiliate base to help them sell more and earn more.
Contact
Jessica Strickland
406-285-8966
https://www.jvzoo.com
