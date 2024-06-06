Deschutes Investment Consulting Advisor Phil Sherman Wins National Award for Outstanding Plan Participant Service

Deschutes Investment Consulting is thrilled to announce that Phil Sherman, CFP®, CPFA®, NQPC™ one of our distinguished advisors, has received a national award for his exceptional service to 401(k) plan participants. This prestigious accolade, presented by Planadviser, acknowledges Phil's dedication to delivering outstanding education and support to retirement plan participants.