Arthur M. James’s New Book, "Untertauchen: A Historical Novel," Follows a Jewish Couple Living in Nazi Germany Who Must Go Into Hiding and Eventually Flee Their Home
Untertauchen is a Historical Novel based on the true story of a German-Jewish couple who opted to go underground when their deportation notice arrived, thus outliving Hitler's Thousand Year Reich.
Lexington, SC, June 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Arthur M. James, a bilingual retired journalist and former TV news anchor and talk show host, has completed his most recent book, “Untertauchen: A Historical Novel”: a gripping novel that centers around a German Jewish couple that goes into hiding when their “deportation” notice arrives and ultimately must find a path to escape.
Following his undergraduate degree in journalism, author Arthur M. James spent three years in Europe, at the University of Vienna Summer School in Austria and four semesters at the University of Heidelberg in Germany. He now spends his time reading, writing, and volunteering at a local senior center teaching wood carving and wood burning. Arthur likes relaxing at his Lowery organ or Yamaha keyboard and oil painting, and he also functions as an Alzheimer’s caregiver.
“‘Untertauchen’ is a historical novel, based on the true story of a German Jewish couple he knew who outlived Hitler’s Thousand-Year Reich,” writes Arthur. “When their summons for ‘resettlement’ arrived in November 1942, they went underground, living a heartbeat away from capture for thirteen months.
“The reader will be drawn into the maelstrom of their tortuous existence, from the time of their engagement as the Nazis came to power, until their escape from war-torn Berlin with falsified papers on Christmas Day, 1943.
“Principle dates and events—the historical and those in their personal lives—are as they were.”
Published by Fulton Books, Arthur M. James’s book is a compelling and poignant story of hope and perseverance that will keep the pages turning through every twist and turn. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Untertauchen” will leave readers on the edge of their seats, right up until the stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Untertauchen: A Historical Novel” online at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, the Apple iTunes store, or Google Play.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton Books
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Following his undergraduate degree in journalism, author Arthur M. James spent three years in Europe, at the University of Vienna Summer School in Austria and four semesters at the University of Heidelberg in Germany. He now spends his time reading, writing, and volunteering at a local senior center teaching wood carving and wood burning. Arthur likes relaxing at his Lowery organ or Yamaha keyboard and oil painting, and he also functions as an Alzheimer’s caregiver.
“‘Untertauchen’ is a historical novel, based on the true story of a German Jewish couple he knew who outlived Hitler’s Thousand-Year Reich,” writes Arthur. “When their summons for ‘resettlement’ arrived in November 1942, they went underground, living a heartbeat away from capture for thirteen months.
“The reader will be drawn into the maelstrom of their tortuous existence, from the time of their engagement as the Nazis came to power, until their escape from war-torn Berlin with falsified papers on Christmas Day, 1943.
“Principle dates and events—the historical and those in their personal lives—are as they were.”
Published by Fulton Books, Arthur M. James’s book is a compelling and poignant story of hope and perseverance that will keep the pages turning through every twist and turn. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Untertauchen” will leave readers on the edge of their seats, right up until the stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Untertauchen: A Historical Novel” online at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, the Apple iTunes store, or Google Play.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton Books
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Contact
Art JamesContact
803-951-2291
artmjames.com
Cell: 803-683-0860
803-951-2291
artmjames.com
Cell: 803-683-0860
Categories