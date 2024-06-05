Eenox Revolutionizes the Skate and Bicycle Market with Precision Bearing Technology
Eenox emerges as the game-changer in the high-performance world of cycling, skateboarding, and inline skating with premium Swiss-Made bearings.
Bulle, Switzerland, June 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- WIB SA, a pioneer in precision bearing and subassembly manufacturing, proudly announces the official launch of Eenox, its groundbreaking direct-to-consumer subsidiary. Specializing in precision bearing technology for skateboards, in-line skates, and bicycles, Eenox is set to redefine industry standards with its unrivaled quality and innovation.
Established in 1961, WIB SA boasts a rich heritage of over four decades in producing precision bearings for the skate and bicycle industry. WIB bearings have long been the preferred choice of top athletes worldwide, recognized for their unmatched precision, durability, and performance.
Eenox is born out of a vision to directly engage with elite athletes, crafting technology that not only meets but anticipates their evolving needs. With a dedicated team of engineers and scientists headquartered in Switzerland, Eenox is at the forefront of bearing technology advancement. From cutting-edge metallurgy to groundbreaking tribology, their relentless pursuit of innovation ensures that competitive athletes stay miles ahead of the competition.
Eenox's R&D lab, spearheaded by a distinguished PhD, serves as the epicenter of our innovation drive, continuously testing and developing groundbreaking technologies to meet the demands of tomorrow's athletes. Their commitment to pioneering advancements is unwavering, with a philosophy deeply rooted in the belief that new technology should always be on the horizon. Their pipeline is brimming with exciting new developments, and we are thrilled to announce plans for the introduction of cutting-edge bearings tailored for the skateboard, in-line skate, and bicycle industry in the months and years ahead. As their PhD lead remarks, "At Eenox, we are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what's possible. Our ongoing pipeline underscores our commitment to introducing new, game-changing technology that will revolutionize the industry and empower athletes to achieve their best."
"Our mission at Eenox is clear - to push the boundaries of bearing technology, providing athletes with the tools they need to achieve their greatest potential," says Kal Beidas, President of Eenox. "By connecting directly with athletes, we are able to tailor our R&D efforts to their exacting requirements, ensuring that every bearing we produce is a testament to our commitment to excellence."
Eenox is not just a brand; it's a manifestation of precision engineering and a symbol of relentless innovation. Join them as they embark on this exciting journey to revolutionize the bearing industry. Experience the future of precision bearings - experience Eenox.
About Eenox:
Eenox is the latest innovation in sports performance, born from a legacy of precision engineering. Specializing in Swiss-Made bearings, Eenox caters to athletes who refuse to settle for anything but the best. Whether it's the speed of a skateboard, the endurance of a bicycle, or the agility of inline skates, Eenox is the secret weapon for anyone serious about winning. Because in the race to greatness, every second matters.
For media inquiries, please contact: Nicole Walsh at nwalsh@eenoxsports.com.
Website: www.eenoxsports.com
Social Media: @eenoxsports
Contact
Nicole Walsh
(888) 580-9770
https://eenoxsports.com
Categories