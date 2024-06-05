Steven Maglio Celebrates 1st & 20th Anniversaries at The Cutting Room & The Carnegie Club
The great success of Sinatra Saturdays was thought to have pigeonholed Steven Maglio, but he proved them all wrong with “NOT Just Sinatra.”
Everyone says they’d like to go back to the days of the old Copacabana, but nobody’s done it until last year when Frank Sinatra Tributeer, Steven Maglio debuted, “NOT Just Sinatra” at The Cutting Room, 44 East 32nd St., NYC. On Tuesday, June 25, “NOT Just Sinatra” will celebrate its first anniversary.
“We made it through the first 12 once-a-month shows very successfully,” says Maglio, “and now we’re ready to make this show a staple of New York City entertainment.”
And Mr. Maglio knows how to do it. In 2004, he took over the ailing “Sinatra Saturdays” show at The Carnegie Club and turned it into the coolest gig in town. An open-to-the-public cigar smoking lounge with an 11 piece orchestra and the music of Frank Sinatra swirling through the smoke rings.
On November 2, Steven will perform his 20th Anniversary Show. Sinatra Saturday is currently “The Longest Running Nightclub Show in New York City” because Maglio hasn’t changed one song or one joke since 2004. And, they’re sold out months in advance.
“NOT Just Sinatra” is a whole different vibe, yet just as cool.
There’s still a tuxedo clad orchestra, but a guitar is added to make a 12 piece band, and a conductor to keep it all together. The conductor is key because unlike The Carnegie Club, “NOT Just Sinatra” is a completely different show each month.
Enter at 6:00pm to order your dinner, then at 7:00pm a headline comedian (also changing every month) comes out for a 30 minute set, and then from 7:30 -9:00pm it’s all Steven and the orchestra performing approximately 18 songs. Half of which are Sinatra classics and the other half are songs made popular by the likes of Dean Martin, Tony Bennett, Nat "King" Cole & Steve Lawrence, as well as Tony Orlando, Barry Manilow, Engelbert Humperdinck, Johnny Mathis, Stevie Wonder, Neil Diamond, and even Elvis Presley & The Beatles. And the ladies, Ella, Eydie, Barbra, Judy, Liza, and others may also be part of any given program. Although “My Way," “New York, New York” & “God Bless America” are always including, the rest of the set list changes with each performance. Maglio says, “Part of the idea was to build a base of regulars who can come to see us each month and never see the same show twice, and we’ve more than accomplished that goal.”
Actor/Singer, Tony Danza, who attended last year’s opening night, said, "I like Steven's singing because he pays attention to those minor details that make a song popular, and then puts those details into his own renditions. That's one of the marks of a great singer."
The New York Times said, "Steven Maglio does not have blue eyes, but with his smooth croon & Rat Pack swagger, listeners just might imagine they were at the Copa Room at the Sands in 1963."
Jazz Critic/Author, Will Friedwald, who literally wrote the book on Frank Sinatra’s singing technique, "Sinatra! The Song Is You: A Singer's Art," said, “Steven Maglio captures the spirit of the songs and arrangements, as well as the attitude of the original singer."
Radio/TV Personality, Larry King used to say, “Steven Maglio puts the 'Great' in The Great American Songbook."
“Start Spreadin’ The News,” that “It Was A Very Good Year” and “The Best Is Yet To Come” because Steven Maglio & his Big Band Orchestra will be taking it “Nice ’N’ Easy” at The Carnegie Club & The Cutting Room for as long as everyone wants to have a “Ring-A-Ding-Ding” time in New York City.
Although Steven Maglio is especially appreciated for his renditions of songs made popular by Frank Sinatra, he is not an impersonator.
“NOT Just Sinatra” - 1st Anniversary
Tuesday, June 25, 2024
The Cutting Room
44 East 32nd St., NYC
“Sinatra Saturday” - 20th Anniversary
Saturday, November 2, 2024
The Carnegie Club
156 West 56th St., NYC
(908) 420-6941
www.StevenMaglio.com
