Premier Redevelopment Land with Limitless Potential Available at Heartland Park

A rare opportunity awaits those seeking prime real estate in the growing Topeka market. Heartland Motorsports Park, a premier motorsports facility with more than 621± acres and significant infrastructure, is now up for auction. Online bidding is open through July 17. This multi-tract auction offers flexible options to meet diverse business development needs and presents the unique potential to transform the acreage into a thriving industrial park.