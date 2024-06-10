Groundbreaking Study Shows Promise in AAV9 Gene Therapy for FOXG1 Syndrome; Rescue of Brain Structure Abnormalities and Deficits.

New publication shows groundbreaking result in FOXG1 AAV9 gene therapy studies, rescuing structural brain abnormalities caused by the pediatric rare disease, FOXG1 syndrome. This paper summarizing work done by the FOXG1 Research Center, led by Dr. Soo-Kyung Lee, Dr. Jae W. Lee and Dr. Kathrin Meyer (responsible for the SMA gene therapy), shows remarkable rescue of brain abnormalities using AAV9 gene therapy.