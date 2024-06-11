JFC Associates Appoints Jim Lindsay as Vice President of Sales and Marketing
St. Petersburg, FL, June 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- JFC Associates, a leading provider of Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jim Lindsay as Vice President of Sales and Marketing, effective June 10, 2024.
Jim Lindsay brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in sales and business development, particularly in the EAM sector and with IBM Maximo solutions. With over two decades of experience in the industry, Jim has consistently achieved significant sales growth and has developed successful strategies and managed complex sales cycles. Additionally, he was a high performer at IBM, where he played a crucial role in driving revenue growth and enhancing client relationships. Jim is particularly excited about the growth opportunities with JFC Associates' Connex EVI solution.
"We are thrilled to welcome Jim Lindsay to the JFC Associates team," said John F. Connell Jr., CEO of JFC Associates. "Jim's extensive experience and strategic vision will be instrumental in driving our sales and marketing efforts, and his leadership will help us achieve our ambitious growth targets. His enthusiasm for our Connex EVI solution is especially exciting, and we look forward to the innovative strategies he will bring to our organization."
In his new role, Jim will oversee all sales and marketing initiatives, focusing on expanding JFC Associates' market presence and driving revenue growth. He will work closely with the leadership team to align sales and marketing strategies with the company's overall goals and vision.
"I am excited to join JFC Associates and look forward to working with the talented team here," said Jim Lindsay. "There are tremendous opportunities for growth, particularly with the Connex EVI solution, and I am eager to contribute to the company's success and help drive its strategic initiatives."
JFC Associates has been at the forefront of providing innovative EAM solutions, and Jim Lindsay's appointment underscores the company's commitment to enhancing its leadership team and accelerating its growth trajectory.
For more information about JFC Associates and its services, please visit www.jfc-associates.com.
About JFC Associates: JFC Associates is a leading provider of Enterprise Asset Management solutions, specializing in innovative applications with IBM Maximo. With over 20 years of experience, JFC Associates delivers high-quality services to clients across various sectors, including aviation, transportation, infrastructure, and higher education.
Contact: John F. Connell Jr.
CEO, JFC Associates
Phone: 727-280-5441
Email: jconnell@jfc-associates.com
Website: www.jfc-associates.com
