JFC Associates Appoints Jim Lindsay as Vice President of Sales and Marketing

JFC Associates is excited to announce Jim Lindsay as the new Vice President of Sales and Marketing, effective June 10, 2024. Jim brings over 20 years of experience in sales and business development, notably excelling at IBM. He will oversee all sales and marketing initiatives, focusing on expanding market presence and driving revenue growth. Jim is particularly enthusiastic about the growth opportunities with JFC’s Connex EVI solution.