New Self-Storage Facility Servicing Holly Springs, Georgia
Holly Springs, GA, June 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Brand new development of Silo Self Storage is bringing independently-owned and professionally managed self-storage to the city of Holly Springs. The facility, located at 6225 Holly Springs Parkway Holly Springs, GA 30115, is comprised of 636 units totaling 75,075 rentable square feet and is happy to serve the communities of Holly Springs, Hickory Flat, Lebanon, and Sixes.
The ownership group has contracted with Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) to provide professional self-storage management services and the facility is officially under Absolute’s management as of 5/10/2024.
If you would like to speak to their friendly office staff, please stop by the location at 6225 Holly Springs Parkway Holly Springs, GA 30115, contact their office at 678-940-5544, or visit online at silostoragehollysprings.com.
Absolute Storage Management
Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) is one of the largest private, third-party self-storage management company in the United States. Founded in 2002, Absolute manages in the Southeastern and Midwestern regions of United States.
For further information and news about Absolute Storage Management, please go to the ASM website at www.AboutASM.com. Contact Jasmin Jones at jasmin.jones@absolutemgmt.com.
