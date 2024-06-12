Houston’s Most Famous Indian Restaurant "Himalaya" Does It Again
"Himalaya," owner / chef Kaiser slated to start filming a cooking show soon. Which will include recipes that are named after Bourdain himself, and have been on the menu for years.
Houston, TX, June 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Walking into Himalaya Restaurant in Houston, Texas, you might find it impossible not to notice all the accolades adorning the walls of this quaint Indo-Pak restaurant located in the little India area of Houston.
Owner / Chef Kaiser Lashkari has hosted many famous chefs, food critics and foodies including the late Anthony Bourdain, (Parts Unknown), Andrew Zimmern (The Zimmern List) and even a cameo featured on James Beard Award Winner, David Chang’s Netflix show, Ugly Delicious, to name but a few. Himalaya has become, the must visit Indian restaurant in the Space City. When visiting Himalaya, you will notice that dishes Anthony Bourdain ordered at Himalya are listed on the menu.
Just a few short weeks ago Kaiser joined forces with a Local company MKLB Partners, media, marketing & video company to create TikTok videos and handle the restaurants social media presence. Within a few days Kaiser’s videos went viral garnering 10 million plus views. See him on instagram.
Kaiser is now in negotiations with a major network, about hosting his own cooking show, something that Kaiser has always wanted to do. He said, “It's my dream to bring my Indian recipes into households all over the world.” This comes as no surprise as his TikTok videos show a passionate chef with a quirky sense of humor and spontaneous comments that truly make you smile.
Luca Blakeslee CEO of MKLB Partners, says, “It is my honor to work with such a respected and passionate chef. Kaiser is a natural in front of the camera and he truly engages the audience. He makes our job easy. We look forward to working with him for a long time to come, and being involved with his new series which is slated to begin filming within the next 3 months."
