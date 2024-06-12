ShangHai Taste Southwest Celebrates Grand Opening with Community Support, Official Recognition, and Renowned Guests

ShangHai Taste Southwest celebrated a highly successful grand opening on June 8th in Las Vegas, marked by delicious food, lively entertainment, and strong community support. The event featured a special proclamation from the State of Nevada presented by Assemblyman Duy Nguyen from District 8, recognizing the restaurant's contributions to the local culinary scene. Key highlights included heartfelt speeches and certificates of recognition from local officials and community leaders.