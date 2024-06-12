ShangHai Taste Southwest Celebrates Grand Opening with Community Support, Official Recognition, and Renowned Guests
ShangHai Taste Southwest celebrated a highly successful grand opening on June 8th in Las Vegas, marked by delicious food, lively entertainment, and strong community support. The event featured a special proclamation from the State of Nevada presented by Assemblyman Duy Nguyen from District 8, recognizing the restaurant's contributions to the local culinary scene. Key highlights included heartfelt speeches and certificates of recognition from local officials and community leaders.
Las Vegas, NV, June 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- ShangHai Taste Southwest celebrated a resounding grand opening on June 8, filled with delicious food, lively entertainment, and a strong sense of community. The restaurant extends heartfelt gratitude to the friends, family, and local organizations who came together to support this momentous occasion.
“We are truly humbled by the how much genuine love and support we received,” said Chef Jimmy Li. “It was an honor to celebrate with so many incredible people, everyone was so happy, It was great to celebrate with many of the people that have helped us reach this goal."
Highlights of the Grand Opening:
Special Proclamation: A highlight of the evening was receiving a special proclamation from the State of Nevada, presented by Assemblyman Duy Nguyen. This proclamation recognizes ShangHai Taste's contribution to Las Vegas' vibrant culinary scene, their unwavering commitment to quality and traditions, and their international appeal
Community Support:
ShangHai Taste Southwest extends special thanks to the Las Vegas Asian Chamber of Commerce, represented by Yuan Fen Lai who served as the masterful MC for the event. Additionally, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is acknowledged for their presence with eight officers ensuring a smooth and safe celebration.
Renowned Guests Share Inspiration:
Several esteemed individuals delivered inspiring and heartfelt speeches. The lineup included Bill "Uncle Bill" Wong from the Las Vegas Asian Chamber of Commerce, followed by Sou Weet, the first Ms World International Laos. Additionally, TV Chef and cookbook writer Alicia Shevetone and Metro Pizza founder and pizza icon John Arena shared their insights.
Official Recognition:
Adding to the night's significance, representatives from esteemed offices presented ShangHai Taste Southwest with certificates of recognition: Congresswoman Susie Lee rep.- Angelica Villarta, Senator Jackie Rosen rep.- Nethmini Happawana, and Governor Joe Lombardo rep. - Sonny Vinuya.
A Warm Welcome Awaits:
ShangHai Taste Southwest invites everyone to experience their delicious and authentic Shanghainese cuisine. Located at 8060 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89139, they are open seven days a week from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm.
About ShangHai Taste
ShangHai Taste Southwest is the highly anticipated second location of ShangHai Taste, the popular Chinatown restaurant known for its authentic Shanghainese cuisine. Led by the acclaimed Chef Jimmy Li, ShangHai Taste Southwest carries on the tradition of using fresh, high-quality ingredients to create flavorful and traditional dishes.
About ShangHai Taste
ShangHai Taste Southwest is the highly anticipated second location of ShangHai Taste, the popular Chinatown restaurant known for its authentic Shanghainese cuisine. Led by the acclaimed Chef Jimmy Li, ShangHai Taste Southwest carries on the tradition of using fresh, high-quality ingredients to create flavorful and traditional dishes.
