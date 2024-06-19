AGASKIN Collaborates with Marriott Champs Elysées to Launch Exclusive K-Beauty Masterclasses in Paris
Paris, France, June 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- AGASKIN is excited to announce a groundbreaking collaboration with Marriott Champs Elysées to introduce exclusive K-beauty Masterclasses in the heart of Paris. This unique partnership aims to bring the latest K-beauty trends and techniques to beauty enthusiasts in one of the world’s most iconic cities.
With over 10 years of expertise in K-beauty and a strong presence in Seoul, AGASKIN has become a trusted authority amongst Korean beauty brands. Now active in Paris, AGASKIN continues to innovate and inspire, sharing the transformative power of Korean beauty rituals with a global audience.
Event Highlights:
● Exclusive Masterclasses: Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in intimate sessions designed to impart the latest K-beauty trends and techniques. Each class will cover essential topics, including skincare routines, makeup application, and the secrets behind the flawless K-beauty look.
● Personalized Experience: With limited seats available, participants will enjoy a highly personalized experience, receiving one-on-one attention from AGASKIN’s experts and tailored advice suited to their unique beauty needs.
● Luxurious Venue: The masterclasses will be hosted at the elegant Marriott Champs ElyséesHotel Paris, providing a luxurious and comfortable setting that complements the sophisticated nature of K-beauty.
“We are thrilled to partner with Marriott Champs Elysées to bring these exclusive K-beauty Masterclasses to Paris,” said AGASKIN Fama Ndiaye, CEO at AGASKIN. “Our mission is to empower individuals through beauty, and this collaboration allows us to share the transformative power of K-beauty with a wider audience and always keep the french consumers updated with the latest trends in Korea.”
Paris Marriott Champs Elysées expressed the enthusiasm about the collaboration, with Marianne Thioly, Director of Sales & Marketing, stating: "We are proud that AGASKIN has chosen the Paris Marriott Champs Elysées to host their masterclasses. We are delighted with this collaboration between our two brands because we share common values, particularly the innovative aspects in the customer experience: AGASKIN in the skincare domain and Marriott Champs-Elysées in the hospitality domain."
The first masterclass scheduled on June 26, 2024 will feature iconic K-beauty brands such as Medicube, Cosrx, Tirtir and Belief.
About AGASKIN
AGASKIN is a leading name in the K-beauty industry, renowned for its innovative approach to skincare and makeup. With over a decade of expertise in K-beauty and a strong presence in Seoul, AGASKIN has established itself as a trusted authority among K-beauty brands. Known for its unique approach to inclusivity and diversity, AGASKIN empowers individuals worldwide to achieve their best selves by embracing the transformative power of Korean beauty rituals. Now active in Paris, AGASKIN continues to inspire K-beauty enthusiasts globally.
About Paris Marriott Champs Elysées
Nestled at the center of the Golden Triangle, our 5-star luxury hotel has fascinated guests since its opening. Located on the most iconic avenue in the world, the Champs Elysées and just a few steps away from the most exclusive boutiques, the property blends a noble legacy characterized by fearless and elegant interiors. An immense glass dome overlooks the lobby of this luxury hotel. The suites are designed to meet all the comforts of the guest’s stay, with state-of-the-art equipment and offering a sweeping view of Paris and its legendary landmarks from the balcony.
For media inquiries, please contact: Ismael Ndiaye
Head of PR
info@agaskinbeauty.com
