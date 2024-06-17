Tierra Negra® Premium Mexican Dark Salsa premiers at the Fancy Food Show in New York City, June 23-25, 2024

Successful third-generation Chicago Mexican restauranteur Ivan Gutierrez premiers his unique, authentic Tierra Negra® Premium Mexican Dark Salsa at the Industry Summer Fancy Food Show, June 23-25, 2024. It’s spicy and delicious, with true Mexican flavors. The product was incubated at The Hatchery in Chicago, a food and beverage incubator and production facility dedicated to supporting Chicago entrepreneurs.