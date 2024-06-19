Threats of World War Are the Fault of Reckless U.S. Policy, Says Author A.J. Smuskiewicz
Author of new book "Searching for Truth in the Empire of Lies: An Evolution of Political and Societal Perspectives During the Decline of America and its Empire" blames reckless U.S. foreign policy for raising risk of world war.
Lockport, IL, June 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “American warmongering and lack of diplomacy have placed us on the brink of world war in three different conflict areas - Russia/Ukraine, Israel/Gaza, and China/Taiwan,” according to A.J. Smuskiewicz, a Chicago-area writer and political analyst. Smuskiewicz writes about what he views as the United States’ reckless foreign policy and other negative aspects of “the corrupt merger of state and corporate power” in his new book, "Searching for Truth in the Empire of Lies: An Evolution of Political and Societal Perspectives During the Decline of America and its Empire," published by BookLocker and available from the publisher, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other book sellers.
“My book is a collection of more than 90 essays that I’ve had published over the past ten years, with my observations and evolving perspectives on a wide range of issues - urban violence, COVID mandates, media dishonesty, social media censorship, politicized prosecutions, fraudulent elections, cultural perversions, reckless foreign wars, worsening struggles of daily living, as well as various personal issues. It’s not all politics,” says Smuskiewicz, who has been a writer for more than 30 years.
Among the political websites that have published Smuskiewicz's work are The Unz Review, VT Foreign Policy, and Intellectual Conservative. But during his long career, much of his work has been published by various educational, scientific, medical, and historical publishers and even music organizations.
He explains, “I’ve written about everything from science and medicine to politics and world events to music and movies, but I’ve become increasingly concerned by the growing authoritarianism of U.S. domestic policy as well as the endless wars of U.S. foreign policy.” That concern is what prompted him to collect his essays into his new book, putting his views into context and showing how they have evolved over time as the world has changed. He borrowed the title for the book from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has referred to the United States and its Western allies as the “Empire of Lies.”
Smuskiewicz and his book do not fit into any neat and easy conventional political classification. He writes in the book that his essays offer “distinctly personal insights on the profound issues of the day (and some not-so-profound issues), with an unusual, highly individualistic mix of Right and Left ideas, of conservative, libertarian, and revolutionary radical views.”
America’s core overriding problem, he states, consists of both big government and big corporations, and the corrupt merger of their powerful interests at the expense of the freedom of regular people. According to Smuskiewicz, independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. articulates this issue better than any other political figure. “Both Trump and Biden are part of the problem,” Smuskiewicz opines. “That’s why they don’t want Kennedy on the debate stage with them. He would call out the lies of both of them.” But Smuskiewicz adds that he disagrees with Kennedy’s expressed support for Israel.
The book author says that he has grown increasingly cynical about the United States. He notes, however, that he finds occasional encouragement in public protests from Americans on both sides of the political divide. “The January 6, 2021 protest against the fraudulent election, staged by people on the ‘Right,’ was encouraging. The recent student protests against U.S. support for Israel’s genocide in Gaza, staged mostly by people on the ‘Left,’ have been encouraging,” he writes.
He states in his book’s conclusion, “Perhaps, at some point in the future, regular people on the ‘Left’ and the ‘Right’ will put aside their differences and combine their forces to fight against their mutual enemies in the corrupt and evil government-corporate cabal. Then maybe the United States might have a chance to be reborn as a new, decent, fair, and peaceful place.”
"Searching for Truth in the Empire of Lies: An Evolution of Political and Societal Perspectives During the Decline of America and its Empire" can be found at any book seller by its title or its ISBN number, which is 978-1-958892-83-1.
779 230 9238
www.ajsmuskiewicz.com
779 230 9238
www.ajsmuskiewicz.com
