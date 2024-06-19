Sheri Winesett Unveils Her Groundbreaking Book: "Transparent Leadership for Women Who Mean Business"
Join the Movement: COO of John Mattone Global has released her new book, "Transparent Leadership for Women Who Mean Business." Elevate your leadership style and take your business to new heights. Embrace the power of transparency, unlock your leadership potential, and inspire greatness in yourself and those around you.
Roanoke, VA, June 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Renowned business strategist and leadership coach, Sheri Winesett, proudly announces the launch of her transformative new book, "Transparent Leadership for Women Who Mean Business." This empowering guide encourages organizations to elevate female entrepreneurs, executives, and aspiring leaders, unlocking their full potential.
Research highlights that women possess unique traits contributing to leadership effectiveness: empathy, emotional intelligence, communication skills, collaborative leadership, resilience, adaptability, diverse perspectives, empowerment of others, integrity, and ethics. Notably, the 2022 Spencer Stuart Board Index reported that women now hold 30% of S&P 500 board seats, up from 16% a decade earlier.
John Mattone Global, a world leader in executive coaching and leadership development, recently appointed Sheri Winesett as Chief Operating Officer and Partner. With extensive experience in scaling service companies and a proven track record as a certified business and leadership coach, Sheri has been instrumental in helping CEOs achieve significant traction and market innovation. For over 20 years, she has collaborated with top coaching firms in business operations, development, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic partnerships.
Her book, "Transparent Leadership for Women Who Mean Business," serves as a beacon for female executives, entrepreneurs, and aspiring leaders aiming to break free from traditional constraints. The book advocates for creating cultures where every team member is excited to contribute, leading to faster problem-solving and more authentic work relationships. “We have a responsibility to lead. Future generations depend on us, and how they are led will shape how they lead others,” said Sheri.
About Sheri Winesett:
Sheri Winesett is the Chief Operating Officer for John Mattone Global, a premier coaching and leadership development firm offering ICF-approved and accredited certification programs. For nearly two decades, Sheri has coached over 1,000 entrepreneurs, CEOs, executives, and their teams to become the best versions of themselves and build cultures that attract and retain talent. Known for her drive, intelligence, and loyalty, Sheri's mission is to lead executives and their teams to their highest potential, fostering personal growth, professional development, and organizational success.
