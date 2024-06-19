Black Girl Vitamins Celebrates Juneteenth with Another Powerful Collaboration, Ensuring Black Women Are Healthy and Remain the Fabric of Communities

For the second year in a row, Black Girl Vitamins is excited to continue its empowering collaboration with renowned artist Ana Letase to commemorate Juneteenth. Known for her vibrant and uplifting depictions of Black girls and women, Letase has once again created exclusive designs for limited-edition merchandise, this time featuring a commemorative bag that embodies the essence of "Strong, Confident, Black Women."