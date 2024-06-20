Bodno Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Seaory Printers in the USA and Canada
Lakewood, NJ, June 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Bodno, a leading provider of ID card printing solutions in the United States and Canada, is pleased to announce an exclusive distribution agreement with Seaory, a global leader in smart card technology and ID card printers. The partnership allows Bodno to be the sole distributor of Seaory's products in the USA and Canada.
"We are thrilled to partner with Seaory," said Jack Richter, CEO of Bodno. "This exclusive agreement underscores our commitment to delivering the best ID card printing solutions to our customers. Seaory's innovative technology aligns perfectly with our dedication to quality and customer satisfaction."
Seaory, based in Shenzhen, China, is renowned for its cutting-edge smart card technology and ID card printers. Their products are widely recognized for their reliability, versatility, and superior performance.
"We chose Bodno as our exclusive partner because of their outstanding reputation and extensive experience in the ID card industry," said James Chen, CEO of Seaory. "Together, we are confident that Bodno's customers will benefit from our high-quality products and their exceptional service."
Bodno will now offer Seaory’s full range of products, including ID card printers, consumables, and related products. Customers can explore the complete collection of Seaory printers here. This partnership is expected to provide customers with more choices and enhanced services.
These printers are especially great for educational institutions, including K-12 schools and universities, offering reliable and efficient solutions for their ID card printing needs.
Some featured products include:
Seaory S25 Card Printer
Seaory S26 Card Printer
Seaory S28 Card Printer
Seaory R300 Card Printer
Seaory R600 Card Printer
About Bodno
Bodno is a leading provider of ID card printing solutions, offering a wide range of ID card printers, software, and accessories. With a commitment to quality and customer service, Bodno has become a trusted partner for businesses, schools, and organizations across North America.
Contact Information
Bodno
411 Boulevard of the Americas, Suite 110
Lakewood, NJ 08701
Phone: (732) 987-5300
Email: press@bodno.com
Website: www.bodno.com
About Seaory
Shenzhen Seaory Technology Co., Ltd is a global leader in smart card technology and ID card printers. Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, Seaory offers innovative solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide.
Contact Information
Shenzhen Seaory Technology Co., Ltd.
3F, Block B, Tongxin Technology Building
No. 6261 Baoan Avenue, Fuhai Street
Baoan, Shenzhen, Guangdong, P.R.C. 518103
Tel: +86-755-2699 770
Website: www.seaoryprinter.com
