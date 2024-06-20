Bodno Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Seaory Printers in the USA and Canada

Bodno, a leading provider of ID card printing solutions, has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Seaory, a global leader in smart card technology. This partnership enables Bodno to be the sole distributor of Seaory's innovative ID card printers and consumables in the USA and Canada, offering customers more choices and enhanced services. Explore the full range of Seaory products on Bodno's website.