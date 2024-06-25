2024 Northport Tea Dance
Information regarding the 2024 Tea Dance located in Northport, MI.
Northport, MI, June 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Northport Pride’s 2024 Tea Dance, September 29, 2024; 2pm to 6pm at Faro hosted by The Chetcuti Evans Foundation with special guest Monique Madison and The Kunty Kittens and music by DJ Jay Harnish.
The annual Northport Tea Dance is an important event for our region and creates awareness and visibility for the LGBTQ members of our community.
About Monique Madison (@iownamonique2021):
Monique Madison has been practicing the art of female impersonation for 27 years. Monique resides in Kalamazoo, Michigan, where she is the owner/creator of the entertainment company The Kunty Kittens (@thekuntykittens).
Monique is also a published author of The Serial Showgirls series while also being cast at Five15 in Royal Oak, Michigan and a main Bingo hostess for The Comedy Series.
Monique made her film debut in the LGBTQ Christmas film called A Holiday I Do and also just finished filming season one of a comedy sitcom called The Agency as one of the lead roles Parker/Iowna.
About DJ Jay Harnish (@jayharnish):
Jay Harnish is a Grand Rapids based Audio Visual Engineer and Theatrical Producer. With over 20 years of experience working in live production management and design, Jay has worked with events ranging from Broadway tours and orchestras to comedians and musicians.
Jay has spent the last twelve years working nationally as an AV engineer and video director for the PCA Porsche Parade and a production manager for Harry Potter Symphony national tours. He has worked in venues all over the country from Carnegie Hall in NYC to Bass Hall in Austin.
Currently, Jay is reopening Dog Story Theater in Grand Rapids while he tours his home state as an audio engineer for The Kunty Kittens.
The Chetcuti Evans Foundation is a 501c3 Non-profit organization which hosts and sponsors events for the sole purpose of collecting donations which are in turn contributed to Northern Michigan and South Florida charities in need. The Foundation has an emphasis on the LGBTQ and under-served communities. The Foundation also produces events that promote visibility, awareness and inclusion for the LGBTQ community.
General admission tickets - $30
Post Tea Dance Kiki at Chetonka - $1,000
Tickets Available at the Following Link:
https://mynorthtickets.com/events/northport-tea-dance-2024-9-29-2024
About The Sponsors:
Olean’s Dispensary (@oleansnorthport)
Leelanau’s first marijuana dispensary located in Northport.
Winnie Bar sponsor, Shapiro’s Delicatessen (@shapirosdeli)
Shapiro's is the oldest single family-owned deli in America! Brian Shapiro is the fourth- generation owner. We are 119 years old and located in our original location in downtown Indianapolis, Indiana.
Venue Information:
Faro (@faronorthport)
107 E. Nagonaba Street
Northport, MI 49670
(231) 386-1048
The annual Northport Tea Dance is an important event for our region and creates awareness and visibility for the LGBTQ members of our community.
About Monique Madison (@iownamonique2021):
Monique Madison has been practicing the art of female impersonation for 27 years. Monique resides in Kalamazoo, Michigan, where she is the owner/creator of the entertainment company The Kunty Kittens (@thekuntykittens).
Monique is also a published author of The Serial Showgirls series while also being cast at Five15 in Royal Oak, Michigan and a main Bingo hostess for The Comedy Series.
Monique made her film debut in the LGBTQ Christmas film called A Holiday I Do and also just finished filming season one of a comedy sitcom called The Agency as one of the lead roles Parker/Iowna.
About DJ Jay Harnish (@jayharnish):
Jay Harnish is a Grand Rapids based Audio Visual Engineer and Theatrical Producer. With over 20 years of experience working in live production management and design, Jay has worked with events ranging from Broadway tours and orchestras to comedians and musicians.
Jay has spent the last twelve years working nationally as an AV engineer and video director for the PCA Porsche Parade and a production manager for Harry Potter Symphony national tours. He has worked in venues all over the country from Carnegie Hall in NYC to Bass Hall in Austin.
Currently, Jay is reopening Dog Story Theater in Grand Rapids while he tours his home state as an audio engineer for The Kunty Kittens.
The Chetcuti Evans Foundation is a 501c3 Non-profit organization which hosts and sponsors events for the sole purpose of collecting donations which are in turn contributed to Northern Michigan and South Florida charities in need. The Foundation has an emphasis on the LGBTQ and under-served communities. The Foundation also produces events that promote visibility, awareness and inclusion for the LGBTQ community.
General admission tickets - $30
Post Tea Dance Kiki at Chetonka - $1,000
Tickets Available at the Following Link:
https://mynorthtickets.com/events/northport-tea-dance-2024-9-29-2024
About The Sponsors:
Olean’s Dispensary (@oleansnorthport)
Leelanau’s first marijuana dispensary located in Northport.
Winnie Bar sponsor, Shapiro’s Delicatessen (@shapirosdeli)
Shapiro's is the oldest single family-owned deli in America! Brian Shapiro is the fourth- generation owner. We are 119 years old and located in our original location in downtown Indianapolis, Indiana.
Venue Information:
Faro (@faronorthport)
107 E. Nagonaba Street
Northport, MI 49670
(231) 386-1048
Contact
Chetcuti Evans FoundationContact
Annie Albanice
734-320-0228
Annie Albanice
734-320-0228
Categories