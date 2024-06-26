TruerCatering’s Sensor Self-Opening Electric Chafing Dish: Embrace Convenient, Refined, Versatile Food Service

True Catering is delighted to launch its new Truer Sensor Self-opening Electric Chafing Dish. The chafer's design combines the time-tested methods of food chafing with cutting-edge technology. This aligns with Truer's commitment to creating high-performance and user-friendly food service solutions.