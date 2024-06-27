Our DJ Rocks Achieves Prestigious Recognition in the Orlando Business Journal's Women-Owned Business Book of Lists
Our DJ Rocks, a female owned and operated DJ company specializing in weddings, has been featured in the Orlando Business Journal's 2024 Women-Owned Business Book of Lists for the first time. This honor highlights their excellence, innovation, and community impact. The recognition underscores their growth and leadership in the event entertainment industry.
Orlando, FL, June 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Our DJ Rocks, the leading female owned and operated DJ company specializing in weddings, corporate and milestone events, is thrilled to announce its inclusion in the 2024 edition of the Orlando Business Journal's Book of Lists as a top women-owned business. This marks the first time OUR DJ ROCKS has received this distinguished honor, underscoring its impact and success in the Central Florida business community.
The Book of Lists is an annual publication that ranks the most influential and dynamic companies across various sectors in Central Florida. Being featured in this prestigious list highlights Our DJ Rocks' dedication to excellence, innovation, and community engagement. It also reflects the company's significant growth and its role as a leader in the event entertainment industry.
"We are incredibly proud to be recognized by the Orlando Business Journal," said Kristin Hubbard, Founder and CEO of Our DJ Rocks. "This achievement is a testament to the hard work, creativity, and passion of our entire team. We are committed to continuing to deliver exceptional service and unforgettable experiences for our clients."
Since its inception, Our DJ Rocks has been at the forefront of transforming the wedding entertainment scene with its unique female DJ approach. The company has earned a reputation for its high-energy performances, personalized service, and commitment to empowering women in the industry.
As a women-owned business, Our DJ Rocks is dedicated to fostering diversity and inclusion within its team and the broader business community. The recognition from the Orlando Business Journal further solidifies the company's position as a trailblazer in the industry.
For more information about Our DJ Rocks and its services, please visit www.ourdjrocks.com.
About Our DJ Rocks
Our DJ Rocks is an award-winning, female owned and operated DJ company based in Orlando, Florida, specializing in weddings and events. Known for its vibrant performances and personalized service, Our DJ Rocks creates memorable experiences for clients, ensuring their events are nothing short of spectacular. For more information, visit www.ourdjrocks.com
Media Contact:
Kristin Hubbard
CEO + Founder
Our DJ Rocks
407-509-9786
kristin@ourdjrocks.com
For more information about Our DJ Rocks and its services, please visit www.ourdjrocks.com.
