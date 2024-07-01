Tesla BioHealing, Inc. Achieves ISO 13485 QMS Certification
Tesla BioHealing, Inc. manufactures unique wellness devices while using a quality management system recently certified by American Systems Registrar (ASR).
Milford, DE, July 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Tesla BioHealing, Inc. (the Company), a wellness device manufacturer based in Milford, Del., is proud to announce it has obtained ISO 13485 QMS certification. The Company’s quality management system is registered with American Systems Registrar.
The milestone underscores the Company’s dedication to maintaining the highest standards of quality and safety in the wellness device industry. ISO 13485 is an internationally recognized standard for quality management systems in the design and manufacture of wellness devices.
"We are thrilled to have achieved ISO 13485 certification for our QMS," said Dr. James Liu, CEO of Tesla BioHealing, Inc. "This certification is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and it reinforces our commitment to providing high-quality wellness devices that meet the needs of our customers and improve our customers' health."
The certification process involved a rigorous evaluation of the Company's quality management system, including its processes for design, production, and distribution. Certification can only result from comprehensive planning, implementation, and continuous improvement efforts.
"Our team has worked diligently to ensure that our quality management system meets the stringent requirements of the ISO 13485 standard," said Dr. Seth Robinson, Director of the Milford Tesla BioHealing Center who oversees Quality Management. "This certification not only validates our processes but also enhances our ability to serve our customers with products that are safe, reliable and effective."
The Company is known for its innovative approach to wellness device manufacturing, specializing in devices that harness the power of bioenergetics to support health and wellness. Its product line includes advanced biohealing technologies designed to enhance the body's natural healing processes.
The QMS certification is a critical component of the Company’s strategic growth plan, positioning the same for expanded market opportunities and increased customer confidence. As the Company continues to innovate and develop new products, maintaining the highest standards of quality and safety remains a top priority.
For more information about Tesla BioHealing, Inc., please visit www.teslabiohealing.com or contact Suzanne Street, director of public relations, at suzanne.street@teslabiohealing.com or 302-265-2213.
About Tesla BioHealing, Inc.
Tesla BioHealing, Inc. is a wellness device manufacturer based in Milford, Del., dedicated to developing innovative bioHealing technologies. The Company specializes in creating biophoton-generating products designed to enhance health and vitality through the use of scientifically backed technology and clinical studies. With a focus on harnessing the power of bioenergetics, Tesla BioHealing's products are designed to support the body's natural healing processes and improve overall health and wellness.
The milestone underscores the Company’s dedication to maintaining the highest standards of quality and safety in the wellness device industry. ISO 13485 is an internationally recognized standard for quality management systems in the design and manufacture of wellness devices.
"We are thrilled to have achieved ISO 13485 certification for our QMS," said Dr. James Liu, CEO of Tesla BioHealing, Inc. "This certification is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and it reinforces our commitment to providing high-quality wellness devices that meet the needs of our customers and improve our customers' health."
The certification process involved a rigorous evaluation of the Company's quality management system, including its processes for design, production, and distribution. Certification can only result from comprehensive planning, implementation, and continuous improvement efforts.
"Our team has worked diligently to ensure that our quality management system meets the stringent requirements of the ISO 13485 standard," said Dr. Seth Robinson, Director of the Milford Tesla BioHealing Center who oversees Quality Management. "This certification not only validates our processes but also enhances our ability to serve our customers with products that are safe, reliable and effective."
The Company is known for its innovative approach to wellness device manufacturing, specializing in devices that harness the power of bioenergetics to support health and wellness. Its product line includes advanced biohealing technologies designed to enhance the body's natural healing processes.
The QMS certification is a critical component of the Company’s strategic growth plan, positioning the same for expanded market opportunities and increased customer confidence. As the Company continues to innovate and develop new products, maintaining the highest standards of quality and safety remains a top priority.
For more information about Tesla BioHealing, Inc., please visit www.teslabiohealing.com or contact Suzanne Street, director of public relations, at suzanne.street@teslabiohealing.com or 302-265-2213.
About Tesla BioHealing, Inc.
Tesla BioHealing, Inc. is a wellness device manufacturer based in Milford, Del., dedicated to developing innovative bioHealing technologies. The Company specializes in creating biophoton-generating products designed to enhance health and vitality through the use of scientifically backed technology and clinical studies. With a focus on harnessing the power of bioenergetics, Tesla BioHealing's products are designed to support the body's natural healing processes and improve overall health and wellness.
Contact
Tesla BioHealing, Inc.Contact
Suzanne Street
302-265-2213
teslabiohealing.com
Suzanne Street
302-265-2213
teslabiohealing.com
Multimedia
Categories