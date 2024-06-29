VeroSkills Announces Formation of AI Council to Drive Innovation and Empower Refugee Workforce
VeroSkills has launched an AI Council with industry experts like Eric Ries, George Hu, Seema Iyer, Tihomir Bajić, and David Lubell to enhance its upskilling programs for refugees. The council aims to prepare refugees for the 97 million new AI-enabled jobs expected by 2025, focusing on curriculum enhancement, innovation, and trend identification. This initiative addresses the global refugee surge and provides essential tech skills for successful careers.
Birmingham, AL, June 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- VeroSkills, a pioneering leader in retraining refugees for tech-enabled careers, proudly announces the formation of its AI Council. This strategic initiative underscores VeroSkills’ commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to empower the refugee workforce and address the global tech talent shortage.
The AI Council is composed of esteemed experts in entrepreneurship, tech leadership, AI ethics, and refugee integration. This diverse group will ensure that VeroSkills offers the best-in-class and future-ready upskilling programs, furthering the company’s mission to bridge the gap between refugees and the millions of emerging AI-enabled jobs.
“Our AI Council marks a significant milestone in our mission to create a more inclusive and technologically advanced workforce,” said Daniel Walsh, CEO of VeroSkills. “As we navigate the rapidly evolving landscape of AI and automation, it’s crucial that we integrate diverse perspectives and expert insights to drive our initiatives forward. This council will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of VeroSkills, ensuring that we provide our learners with the best possible opportunities to thrive in the tech industry.”
Addressing the Global Challenge
The world is experiencing a significant surge in refugees, rising from 16.7 million in 2013 to an expected 1.2 billion by 2050. VeroSkills addresses this challenge by empowering refugees with essential tech skills and opportunities, enabling them to thrive in the industry.
The World Economic Forum predicts 85 million jobs will be displaced by automation by 2025, but 97 million new roles will emerge. VeroSkills is poised to equip refugees with the necessary AI and automation skills, preparing them for successful tech-enabled careers as early to mid-stage professionals.
AI Council Members
The AI Council comprises distinguished professionals who bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to VeroSkills:
David Lubell: Founder of Welcoming America and a social entrepreneur, Lubell’s work with refugee communities and his leadership experience will be instrumental in guiding VeroSkills’ initiatives.
Eric Ries: Author of "The Lean Startup" and Founder & Executive Chair of LTSE. Ries brings deep expertise in startup methodology and innovation.
George Hu: Board Member at Airtable, Yelp, and World Relief, and former COO of Twilio and Salesforce. Hu's extensive experience in tech leadership will guide strategic decisions.
Seema Iyer: Senior Director at The Hive; USA for UNHCR. Iyer leverages machine learning to support refugee integration, providing invaluable insights for VeroSkills.
Tihomir Bajić: Managing Partner at X& and a venture capitalist for notable figures, including Kevin Hart. Bajić’s entrepreneurial background and personal refugee experience enrich the council’s perspectives.
Strategic Goals
The AI Council will focus on the following strategic goals:
Enhancing Curriculum: Continuously updating VeroSkills’ curriculum to reflect the latest advancements in AI and automation, ensuring that our learners gain cutting-edge skills.
Driving Innovation: Developing innovative AI solutions that can be integrated into VeroSkills’ training programs to improve learning outcomes and job placement rates.
Identifying Trends: Monitoring emerging trends in AI and automation to keep VeroSkills at the forefront of industry developments.
