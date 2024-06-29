VeroSkills Announces Formation of AI Council to Drive Innovation and Empower Refugee Workforce

VeroSkills has launched an AI Council with industry experts like Eric Ries, George Hu, Seema Iyer, Tihomir Bajić, and David Lubell to enhance its upskilling programs for refugees. The council aims to prepare refugees for the 97 million new AI-enabled jobs expected by 2025, focusing on curriculum enhancement, innovation, and trend identification. This initiative addresses the global refugee surge and provides essential tech skills for successful careers.