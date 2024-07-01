Roderick Charles Murray Honored as a VIP for 2024 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Sarasota, FL, July 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Roderick Charles Murray of Sarasota, Florida has been recognized as a VIP for 2024 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of machinery and consumables.
About Roderick Charles Murray
Roderick Charles Murray is the CEO and founder of PROFILE® Packaging Inc (PPi Technologies Group), a company he established 26 years ago alongside his son Stuart. Originally from South Africa, he has built a successful business that has filled a variety of needs for businesses and consumers around the world. PPi Technologies Group sells machinery and consumables, and is an industry leader in stand-up pouch packaging.
Today, the company has expanded into 21 market segments covering food (including fresh and microwave), beverage, pet foods, healthcare, and chemical segments amongst others, and also provides contract packing services.
Murray's approach of always looking around the corner has been key to the company's success. With over 100 patents to his name, he is a prolific inventor and entrepreneur. He has a passion for innovation and consumer needs, always with an eye to the future. This approach has paid dividends for the company, including during the coronavirus crisis. Murray shrewdly anticipated demand and was able to adapt the business to meet new needs, such as producing hand sanitizer and seeing increased interest in single-serve pouches and wellness products.
Beyond his work at PPi Technologies Group, Murray is an active member of his community. He enjoys golf and tennis in his free time. He is married and has two children and a grandson.
For more information visit: www.ppitechnologies.com.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an online publication providing our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure, and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
