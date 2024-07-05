Rhino Investments Group Announces Sale of Prime Retail Property in Madera, CA
Rhino Investments Group, a leading commercial real estate investment firm, is thrilled to announce the successful sale of a prime retail property located at 1105 Country Club Drive, Madera, CA. The property, a 3,000 square-foot single-tenant building leased to STIIIZY, a well-known cannabis retailer.
The STIIIZY property is strategically located within the recently redeveloped Country Club Village shopping center, a high-traffic area anchored by CVS Pharmacy. The property boasts a new 10-year NNN lease with minimal landlord responsibilities, offering a stable and attractive investment opportunity.
"We are extremely excited about this sale," said Sanjiv Chopra, a representative from Rhino Investments Group. "This transaction underscores our commitment to identifying and capitalizing on high-quality investment opportunities in key markets. The property's prime location, strong tenant, and the long-term lease make it a valuable asset, and we are confident it will be a great addition to the buyer's portfolio."
The Country Club Village shopping center is situated adjacent to Highway 99, which sees approximately 84,000 vehicles per day, and serves as a major thoroughfare connecting Fresno and Sacramento. The center benefits from strong demographics, with over 86,000 residents within a 5-mile radius and the anticipated growth from the nearby North Fork Rancheria of Mono Indians Hotel & Casino development.
Rhino Investments Group continues to focus on growing its retail portfolio through strategic acquisitions and timely sales of high-performing assets.
For more information about Rhino Investments Group, its portfolio or to send sites, please visit www.rhinoig.com.
Contact:
Tim Ednoff
Rhino Investments Group
tednoff@rhioig.com
About Rhino Investments Group:
Rhino Investments Group is a premier commercial real estate investment firm dedicated to the acquisition, development, and management of high-quality properties across the United States. With a focus on strategic growth and value creation, Rhino Investments Group leverages its extensive market knowledge and expertise to deliver superior returns to its investors.
