Bubble Pops - Grand Opening of Central Florida's Only Boba Cocktail Social Lounge
Saint Cloud, FL, July 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Experience the fusion of boba tea, pop culture, and nightlife with the grand opening of Bubble Pops, Central Florida’s newest boba social lounge. Opening its doors on July 13 in the heart of St. Cloud, Bubble Pops promises a unique blend of fun, flavor, and entertainment that is here to redefine the Boba Experience.
Sip, Savor, and Socialize
Bubble Pops is not your average boba tea shop. By day, it’s a cozy café serving a variety of refreshing boba teas and Asian street food. By night, it transforms into a vibrant social lounge featuring Central Florida’s only Boba Cocktails. Signature drinks, inspired by pop culture, include favorites like Swift, Purple Rain, Yodaboba, and Taro G, each crafted to bring a smile to your face and a pop to your taste buds. Our small but delicious street food menu features a variety of favorites, like the Takiyoki, Gyoza and spring roll, perfect for pairing with signature drinks.
Be Entertained
At Bubble Pops, Great drinks deserve great entertainment. The venue boasts a small stage for live performances. From themed nights and special events to trivia, karaoke, and live music, there’s never a dull moment at Bubble Pops. The calendar will be packed with events designed to bring the community together and create unforgettable memories. Any entertainers out there looking for a spotlight?
Pop Culture = Guilty Pleasure
Dive into a world of pop culture at Bubble Pops. The lounge is adorned with vibrant decor inspired by your favorite movies, TV shows, and music, creating an immersive experience that’s perfect for social media snaps. Don’t forget to check out pop culture merch and collectibles, all designed by the owners, perfect for fans of all ages.
Grand Opening:July 13.
Operating Hours: Sun-Thurs 12pm-10pm; Fri & Sat 12pm-12am
Daniel Wu
813-335-7950
mybubblepops.com
