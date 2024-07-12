Unalive Promotions Announce Elite Black Carpet Event, Masquerade Ball & Book Signing in Nashville
Authors from around the globe gather to celebrate with their readers an enchanting, mysterious night of dancing and socializing at the exclusive black carpet event, “Black Hearts Masquerade Ball” with a large book signing the next day.
Nashville, TN, July 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Approximately 100 Authors from around the globe gather to celebrate with their readers an enchanting, mysterious night of dancing and socializing at the exclusive black carpet event, “Black Hearts Ball” Friday, August 16 at The Bedford Nashville, 4319 Sidco Dr. Nashville, TN. The event is open to the public with limited ticket availability. General admission for the ball is 8:00 PM. VIP admission is 7:00 PM.
Saturday, August 17, bestselling Authors and vendors come together for a massive book signing event at The Omni Nashville Hotel located at 250 Rep. John Lewis Way S., Nashville. General admission begins at 1:00 PM and VIP admission 12:00 PM.
We are excited to be able to come together and meet our readers and fellow authors personally. -Tristina Brockway - Unalive Promotions
Get your tickets now on Eventbrite:
https://bit.ly/3SigNzJ
Unalive PromotionsContact
Tristina Brockway
931-896-5334
www.unalivepromotions.com
