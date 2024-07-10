Great American Self Storage of Lake Norman Announces New Property Manager
Lake Norman, NC, July 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Great American Storage, an experienced developer and manager of Class-A Self-Storage, RV/Boat, and Garage Suites facilities in the U.S., is pleased to announce the appointment of Angelique Gentry as the new Property Manager for its Lake Norman self-storage facility, set to open in August.
Gentry brings a wealth of experience to the role, with a strong background in property management, real estate, and accounting. Most recently, she served as an Accountant at Nest Homes, where she conducted financial reporting, trend analysis, and process improvement. Her expertise in project management, problem-solving, and leadership will be invaluable as Great American Self Storage prepares to launch its new Lake Norman location.
Prior to her role at Nest Homes, Gentry worked as a Resident Portfolio Manager at American Homes 4 Rent, managing over 700 single-family homes in Charlotte and surrounding areas. Her responsibilities included coordinating maintenance, handling delinquency collections, ensuring compliance with real estate laws, and maintaining high key performance indicators.
Gentry’s background also includes real estate experience, where she conducted property listing analysis, created real estate contracts, and managed property marketing strategies. Her expertise in multi-family leasing and property management for both single-family homes and multi-family units will be a valuable asset in her new role.
As the new Property Manager, Gentry will be responsible for overseeing daily operations, ensuring compliance with company policies and regulations, and maintaining the high standards of customer service that Great American Self Storage is known for.
The Lake Norman facility is scheduled to open in August, offering state-of-the-art storage solutions to the local community. More details about the grand opening will be announced in the coming weeks.
For more information and to pre-lease a unit, visit greatamericanselfstorage.com or contact the team at (704) 325-9600 to reserve a space.
Great American Storage is a vertically integrated real estate company that develops, builds, and operates best-in-class Self-Storage, RV/Boat Storage, and Garage Suites facilities. Our mission is to deliver lasting value to our investors, partners, customers, and the communities our facilities serve. Great American Storage strives to be the most “desired to work with” and valuable private self-storage brand in the marketplace. We believe that collaboration, creativity, experience, and speed to market through proven processes are the key to our success.
Val Schwartz
703-401-0494
gastorage.com
