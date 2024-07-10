P.O.W.E.R. Honors Maureen Tara Nelson on Times Square Billboards for her “Power of Love” Award
Woodbury, NY, July 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Maureen Tara Nelson of Woodbury, New York, has been honored with the prestigious “Power of Love” Award by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and was recently showcased on the iconic Times Square billboards in New York City for her dedication and achievements in the field of matchmaking.
About Maureen Tara Nelson
Maureen Tara Nelson's journey in matchmaking began 23 years ago, when she entered the predominantly male-dominated industry with a dream of providing a level of service that didn't yet exist. After gaining invaluable experience working for four different companies, Nelson knew it was time to raise the bar. With a vision of offering singles a personalized, high-quality matchmaking experience, she founded MTN Matchmaking. Today, MTN Matchmaking is the premier matchmaking service on Long Island, with over 3,000 discerning clients, more than 1,000 marriages, and thousands of success stories. For over 20 years, Nelson has been the only Executive-Level Certified Matchmaker on Long Island, setting a new standard for excellence in her field.
Nelson's commitment to her clients extends far beyond traditional matchmaking. She takes a deeply personal approach, making each client feel like family. Her dedication to the community is evident in her annual "Finding Love at MTN Matchmaking after Kissing Breast Cancer Goodbye" contest, where she offers free matchmaking services to breast cancer survivors during October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Year-round, she provides complimentary dating advice to survivors and supports breast cancer charities across Long Island. For 10 years, Nelson has shared daily inspirational posts on social media throughout October to raise awareness and spread love to those affected by breast cancer.
Dedicated to empowering women, Nelson has mentored over 20 aspiring matchmakers and businesswomen, inspiring the next generation of female entrepreneurs. Her greatest joy is being a mother to her two successful adult children and building a legacy as the best matchmaker on Long Island. Maureen believes that success in life and business is the key to being one's best self. With this philosophy, she strives to win every matchmaking award on Long Island, inspiring future generations of women entrepreneurs to turn their passions into reality.
"I am humbled and honored to receive the ‘Power of Love Award,’" said Nelson. "Matchmaking is more than just a career for me – it's my calling. There's no greater joy than bringing people together and witnessing the love they share. I am grateful for the opportunity to do this meaningful work every day."
In addition to her Times Square honor, Nelson has also graced the pages of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine. Her inspiring story was featured in the Fall 2023 issue for her accomplishments as a trailblazing woman who has made a significant impact in her industry and community.
For more information about Maureen Tara Nelson and MTN Matchmaking, please visit mtnmatchmaking.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
About Maureen Tara Nelson
Maureen Tara Nelson's journey in matchmaking began 23 years ago, when she entered the predominantly male-dominated industry with a dream of providing a level of service that didn't yet exist. After gaining invaluable experience working for four different companies, Nelson knew it was time to raise the bar. With a vision of offering singles a personalized, high-quality matchmaking experience, she founded MTN Matchmaking. Today, MTN Matchmaking is the premier matchmaking service on Long Island, with over 3,000 discerning clients, more than 1,000 marriages, and thousands of success stories. For over 20 years, Nelson has been the only Executive-Level Certified Matchmaker on Long Island, setting a new standard for excellence in her field.
Nelson's commitment to her clients extends far beyond traditional matchmaking. She takes a deeply personal approach, making each client feel like family. Her dedication to the community is evident in her annual "Finding Love at MTN Matchmaking after Kissing Breast Cancer Goodbye" contest, where she offers free matchmaking services to breast cancer survivors during October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Year-round, she provides complimentary dating advice to survivors and supports breast cancer charities across Long Island. For 10 years, Nelson has shared daily inspirational posts on social media throughout October to raise awareness and spread love to those affected by breast cancer.
Dedicated to empowering women, Nelson has mentored over 20 aspiring matchmakers and businesswomen, inspiring the next generation of female entrepreneurs. Her greatest joy is being a mother to her two successful adult children and building a legacy as the best matchmaker on Long Island. Maureen believes that success in life and business is the key to being one's best self. With this philosophy, she strives to win every matchmaking award on Long Island, inspiring future generations of women entrepreneurs to turn their passions into reality.
"I am humbled and honored to receive the ‘Power of Love Award,’" said Nelson. "Matchmaking is more than just a career for me – it's my calling. There's no greater joy than bringing people together and witnessing the love they share. I am grateful for the opportunity to do this meaningful work every day."
In addition to her Times Square honor, Nelson has also graced the pages of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine. Her inspiring story was featured in the Fall 2023 issue for her accomplishments as a trailblazing woman who has made a significant impact in her industry and community.
For more information about Maureen Tara Nelson and MTN Matchmaking, please visit mtnmatchmaking.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
www.powerwoe.com
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
www.powerwoe.com
Categories