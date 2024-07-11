Crème de Mint Recognized as Clutch Global Leader for 2024 (Top B2B Company for Logo Design & Packaging Design)
Miami Beach, FL, July 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Crème de Mint has been recognized as a 2024 Global Award winner for Logo Design & Packaging Design services on Clutch, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. Honorees are selected based on their industry expertise and ability to deliver scores that are calculated based on the client feedback from thousands of reviews published on Clutch.
This award is a testament to the excellent client work Crème de Mint has delivered this year as recognized through the voice of customers in their reviews on Clutch. Crème de Mint is proud to be recognized as a Logo Design & Packaging Design leader on a global scale. Clutch Global Awards showcases the very best in the B2B services industry worldwide.
“My passion is to inspire and empower entrepreneurs to do what they love. I love to be a part of each of their entrepreneurial journeys. We are thrilled and honored to receive this award recognizing our work. We would also like to thank our clients and customers for their unwavering support and trust in our work," said Lauren Casgren-Tindall, Principal of Crème de Mint.
“It is a joy to witness the incredible success of leading companies worldwide on our platform, and an even greater joy to recognize these companies as Clutch Global honorees,” said Sonny Ganguly, Clutch CEO. “Their dedication to delivering next-level services to clients has not only bolstered their own success but empowered numerous clients to thrive as well. In recognizing Clutch Global honorees, we aim to showcase industry leaders and encourage connections for Clutch users seeking tailored services to achieve their goals.”
