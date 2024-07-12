Silicon Valley Haunt Investors and Bailey Entertainment Group Forge Strategic Partnership
Cupertino, CA, July 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Silicon Valley Haunt Investors, a leading venture capital and consulting firm in the haunted attraction industry, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Bailey Entertainment Group, renowned for its cutting-edge design and production of immersive horror experiences. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the evolution of both companies, promising to elevate the standards of haunted attractions nationwide.
Nathan Polanco, CEO of Silicon Valley Haunt Investors, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership. "Bailey Entertainment Group brings unparalleled creativity and expertise to the table. Together, we aim to set new benchmarks in the haunted attraction industry, delivering unique and unforgettable experiences to thrill-seekers across the country."
Bailey Entertainment Group, led by visionary Cody Bailey, has a storied history of producing some of the most innovative and spine-chilling haunted attractions. This partnership will leverage Silicon Valley Haunt Investors’ financial acumen and industry connections with Bailey Entertainment Group’s creative prowess, ensuring the creation of top-tier haunted experiences that captivate and terrify.
Cody Bailey, the creative force behind Bailey Entertainment Group, shared his excitement about the collaboration. "Partnering with Silicon Valley Haunt Investors allows us to bring our wildest visions to life on an even larger scale. We are committed to pushing the boundaries of fear and entertainment, and this partnership provides the perfect platform to do so."
In addition to this partnership, Polanco stated that Silicon Valley Haunt Investors will also be announcing a significant acquisition as well as new partnerships, details of which will be unveiled in the coming weeks. This acquisition represents a major expansion in the company’s portfolio and underscores its commitment to growth and innovation in the haunted attraction industry, according to Polanco.
About Silicon Valley Haunt Investors: Silicon Valley Haunt Investors specializes in venture capital and consulting services for the haunted attraction industry. The company is dedicated to transforming and elevating haunted attractions across the United States through strategic investments and expert guidance. You can learn more about them at www.HauntInvestors.com.
About Bailey Entertainment Group: Bailey Entertainment Group is a premier design and production company known for creating immersive and terrifying haunted attractions. With a focus on innovation and quality, the company delivers unforgettable experiences that leave audiences screaming for more.
For Media Inquiries: Nathan Polanco
CEO, Silicon Valley Haunt Investors
Email: nathan@hauntinvestors.com
Phone: 925-470-0070
