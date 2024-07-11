Richard R. Karges Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2024 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Chagrin Falls, OH, July 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Richard R. Karges of Chagrin Falls, Ohio has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2024 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of counseling and coaching.
About Richard R. Karges
Richard R. Karges is the CEO and owner of Leadership Management Associates, LLC. Located in Chagrin Falls, Ohio, his nationwide counseling, coaching, and consulting firm provides specialized consultation and targeted services designed to help leaders, executives, senior managers, entrepreneurs, and others holding positions of responsibility reach their full potential and manage work-life-related stress. Karges brings over 30 years of experience to his work in executive coaching, strategic planning, behavioral health counseling, and leadership development. His expertise spans communications, team building, training, seminars, and workshops, helping businesses and organizations thrive.
Prior to opening his own firm, Karges served as the executive director and CEO of Hopewell, a therapeutic farm community for adults with serious mental illness, for a decade. He also previously led Crisis and Counseling in Augusta, Maine. His dedication to his industry has earned him the Professional of the Year award from the Maine Chapter of NAME in 2007.
Also an accomplished author, Karges has published several books: "The South Overlook Gang," "Cleveland Flats: Past-Present-Future," and "The Photographers Log Book." His writing showcases his unique perspective and deep understanding of his field. In addition, he has also received several awards recognizing his accomplishments as an amateur photographer.
Karges earned his B.S. and M.S.W. from The Ohio State University. He is affiliated with N.A.S.W., A.C.S.W., and N.A.M.I., and served as an officer in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1974-1975.
In his spare time, Richard enjoys listening to music and photography.
For more information visit www.leadershipmanagementassociates.com and/or www.leadership-management.org
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an online publication providing our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure, and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
Categories