Trustyy Announces Upcoming Launch of Powerful AI Parenting Coach
Lehi, UT, July 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Trustyy, an innovative mental health tech company–founded by therapist and author Dr. Tim Thayne– announces the launch of their cutting-edge AI Parent Coach. This revolutionary app equips and empowers parents to lead teens through behavior and mental health challenges while strengthening parent-teen relationships.
"I've always been driven by my vision to strengthen, heal, and fortify the world's families," said Dr. Thayne. "Trustyy was created to advance this vision and recent developments in AI technology makes the vision even more attainable."
Trustyy launched their app earlier this year with an extensive range of content and features meticulously designed to facilitate more intentional parenting. The app has now been downloaded and used by thousands of families.
Trustyy CTO, Sidney Rodrigues said, "The powerful new AI Coach we're launching has already been a game changer for early users in our test group. I feel fortunate to lead the development of cutting-edge technology that will immediately benefit families worldwide."
Availability
The Trustyy App is now available for download on App Store and Google Play. The new AI Parent Coach will be available later this summer. To learn more, visit www.trustyy.com.
About Trustyy
Dedicated to developing innovative solutions by integrating advanced technology with practical and proven parenting strategies, the Trustyy App is the first mobile technology designed to help parents build mutual trust, address issues competently and consistently, and strengthen their relationships with their teens.
