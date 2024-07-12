AssetWorks USA Inc. Launches Groundbreaking Self-Serve Option for Scan & Validate
Austin, TX, July 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- AssetWorks USA Inc. unveils the self-serve option for its innovative Scan & Validate solution, designed to streamline inventory management, reduce errors, and save valuable time. This new feature empowers employees to independently manage inventory tasks, enhancing productivity and flexibility by allowing 24/7 access from any location.
Scan & Validate self-service enables employees to perform inventory tasks independently, accelerating processes and providing greater convenience. The availability of a self-service option significantly enhances productivity by allowing for faster rollout and completion times, resulting in more efficient workflows and operations.
Ellena Howze, CEO of AssetWorks USA Inc., stated, "Our new self-serve option empowers businesses and organizations to take control of their inventory management with unprecedented flexibility and efficiency. By leveraging this advanced solution, our customers can achieve significant time savings and improve overall accuracy, ultimately driving better business outcomes." The self-serve option meets the growing demand for efficient self-service solutions, offering a seamless, user-friendly experience that enhances customer satisfaction and loyalty.
Scan and Validate self-serve is built on the foundation of its intuitive and thoughtfully designed mobile app that automates asset audits and inventory including field-based scanning and editing, automated reconciliation, and real-time data updates. These features ensure that inventory records are always current and accurate, reducing errors and accelerating the reconciliation process. By providing continuous data backup and syncing every 30 seconds when connected to a cellular network or Wi-Fi, the system maintains up-to-date inventory records.
By optimizing inventory management tasks, businesses can manage their operations more efficiently and cost-effectively, focusing resources on strategic initiatives rather than routine tasks. For more information about the new self-serve option for Scan & Validate, please visit www.scanandvalidate.com or contact:
scanandvalidate.com/
Scan & Validate self-service enables employees to perform inventory tasks independently, accelerating processes and providing greater convenience. The availability of a self-service option significantly enhances productivity by allowing for faster rollout and completion times, resulting in more efficient workflows and operations.
Ellena Howze, CEO of AssetWorks USA Inc., stated, "Our new self-serve option empowers businesses and organizations to take control of their inventory management with unprecedented flexibility and efficiency. By leveraging this advanced solution, our customers can achieve significant time savings and improve overall accuracy, ultimately driving better business outcomes." The self-serve option meets the growing demand for efficient self-service solutions, offering a seamless, user-friendly experience that enhances customer satisfaction and loyalty.
Scan and Validate self-serve is built on the foundation of its intuitive and thoughtfully designed mobile app that automates asset audits and inventory including field-based scanning and editing, automated reconciliation, and real-time data updates. These features ensure that inventory records are always current and accurate, reducing errors and accelerating the reconciliation process. By providing continuous data backup and syncing every 30 seconds when connected to a cellular network or Wi-Fi, the system maintains up-to-date inventory records.
By optimizing inventory management tasks, businesses can manage their operations more efficiently and cost-effectively, focusing resources on strategic initiatives rather than routine tasks. For more information about the new self-serve option for Scan & Validate, please visit www.scanandvalidate.com or contact:
scanandvalidate.com/
Contact
AssetWorks USA Inc.Contact
Dipalli Bhatt
819-635-2831
www.scanandvalidate.com
Dipalli Bhatt
819-635-2831
www.scanandvalidate.com
Categories