Famous Legal Prostitute Comes Out of the Closet as a Conservative Right Wing MAGA Supporter
Air Force Amy, a Famous Legal Prostitute in Nevada and HBO reality series star, comes out of the closet as a Conservative Right Wing MAGA Supporter. At the risk of alienating an entire political party she says she is professing her affiliation and support of Trump in the 2024 Federal election.
Pahrump, NV, July 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Air Force Amy, a famous legal courtesan in Nevada professes her right wing MAGA conservative values and urges everyone to "Vote Red" in the upcoming 2024 Federal Election at the risk alienating 50% of her client base. Air Force Amy graced the cover of FHM magazine in The FHM Special Edition 4th July 2024 issue. In the accompanying article she professes her conservative values, urges everyone to "Vote Red" and even provides a link to her own Personal MAGA Manifesto on her official website at www.airforceamy.com/MAGA.
When asked why she most recently monikered herself the "The Patriotic Prostitute" on X (@airforceamy4usa), she replied, "I feel it is my patriotic duty as a God loving, hard working, tax paying American citizen to continue to support a freedom loving way of life ..... I served my country... I will continue to fight to uphold the Constitution of The United States of America and the rights of the American people, our American way of life and our leadership role as a mega power on the global stage.
