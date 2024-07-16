Crack the Code of Arduino Microcontroller Development and Embedded Engineering with Nurve Network's Newest Udemy Course
Learn embedded engineering, microcontrollers and the Arduino platform from the ground up with Nurve Network's new master course "Crash Course Arduino and Microcontroller Development," just launched on Udemy.com.
Austin, TX, July 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Embedded engineering, "edge computing" and IOT are going to continue to grow into the foreseeable future and exceed $190B by 2032 (GMI Research). With advances in computation, miniaturization, low power design, wireless communications, and sensors, the need for "embedded engineers" and experts in microcontrollers, firmware, and embedded development is going to skyrocket. Additionally, with AI in the limelight, more and more applications will require AI enabled hardware. This means the need for students and engineers entering the job market or pivoting from other engineering fields to electronics can greatly benefit by mastering embedded engineering fundamentals.
Nurve Network's Andre LaMothe is well known as a Master Instructor/Author in Electrical Engineering, Game Development and 2D/3D Computer Graphics (over 90,000 students on Udemy). He has launched a new course on Udemy, over 3 years in the making - "Crash Course Arduino and Microcontroller Development." He has built the most complete course on embedded engineering, microcontrollers and the Arduino platform for beginners. The course takes you on a journey through countless topics such as:
- Learn about microcontrollers, microprocessors and their internal architecture including how instructions are executed, ALUs, Buses, MMUs, DMA and more.
- Learn the Arduino platform's hardware, software and APIs as a working platform to bridge the gap to more complex systems like ARM later in the course.
- Understand C/C++ from the ground up and how to write effective firmware for embedded systems and memory/compute constrained systems.
- Learn how processors run at the bare metal level including inline and external assembly language programming and interfacing with C/C++.
- Conquer advanced Computer Science subjects such as optimization theory, data structures, recursion, interrupts, and Big O analysis.
- Explore multitasking on microcontrollers by developing an interrupt based-round-robin kernel as well as using FreeRTOS.
- Become expert in numerous tools such as compilers, IDEs, TinkerCAD, EasyEDA, Replit, VSCode, CodeLite, Fritzing, MPLabX, STM32CubeIDE, and more.
- Overcome programmable logic and the fundamentals of CPLDs, PALs, GALs, and FPGAs along with a primer on hardware description languages and CUPL.
- Conquer power management and sleep modes and how to shut peripherals down in your embedded designs, wake from interrupts, and manage power effectively.
- Master one of the fastest growing and highest paid engineering fields in the world.
"Crash Course Arduino and Microcontroller Development" features over 111 hours of video and 128 lectures and is currently rated at 5 stars.
You can check out the course here:
https://www.udemy.com/course/crash-course-arduino-and-microcontroller-development/?couponCode=ENTERPRISE
Contact
Andre LaMothe
408-835-7584
www.nurve.net
