American Gold Star Mothers (AGSM) Elects New National President
The 87th annual National Convention of American Gold Star Mothers, Inc. (AGSM) took place June 2024, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. to vote on amendments to their Constitution, Bylaws and elect new leadership including President, Patti Elliott from North Carolina. Established in 1928 by Congress, members are mothers whose children became missing in action, died while on active duty, or died as a result of such service.
Washington, DC, July 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The 87th annual National Convention of American Gold Star Mothers, Inc. took place June 21-23, 2024, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Delegates from across the country representing individual chapters and state departments voted on amendments to their Constitution and Bylaws and elected new leadership.
Members of American Gold Star Mothers, Inc. (AGSM) are mothers whose children became missing in action, died while on active duty, or died as a result of such service. These mothers find strength in the fellowship of other Gold Star Mothers and strive to keep the memory of their sons and daughters alive by working to help veterans, those currently serving in the military and their families, and our communities. Originally formed June 4, 1928, by Grace Darling Seibold in Washington, DC, AGSM stands on the premise that grief self-contained is self-destructive. After she lost her son, George Vaughn Seibold, Grace organized a group of grieving mothers with the purpose of comforting each other and giving loving care to hospitalized veterans confined in government hospitals far from home. Twenty-five mothers established the national organization and the 98th Congress of the United States granted the charter on that day. AGSM is preparing for the centennial celebration of the organization in 2028.
Patti Elliott, from Youngsville, NC, will serve as the 2024-2025 National President. Patti is the mother of Brad Elliott, of Wake Forest, NC, and SPC Daniel “Lucas” Elliott, who was killed on July 15, 2011, in Basra, Iraq. Lucas was an MP in the Army Reserve, attached to the 805th MP CO, located in Cary, NC. Lucas’s awards and decorations include the Purple Heart, Bronze Star and Combat Action Badge. President Elliott, a native of Boone, NC, graduated from Appalachian State University in 1985 and has lived in the Raleigh area since. She received her master’s degree in organizational leadership in 2023 from Waldorf University, is an active member of Wakefield United Methodist Church and works as a freelance court reporter.
Following Lucas’s death, Patti became a member of AGSM and has served in various positions at the local, state, and national levels. She served on the Fort Bragg Renaming Commission and is credited with suggesting the name Fort Liberty, as it is known today. Patti worked with Army Reserve Family Programs for six years and served two terms on the Army’s Survivor Advisory Working Group, a panel of Surviving Family Members who advise top Army leadership on quality-of-life issues that affect the Survivor community. She also participates in many other Veterans organizations and events in her community.
Elliott shared her theme for the coming 2024-2025 year:
“My theme this year is Standing in the Gap. The secular definition for Standing in the Gap is ‘to expose oneself for the protection of something, to take the place of a fallen defender or supporter.’ What better way to describe the mission of American Gold Star Mothers? We are taking the place of our fallen defenders - standing in that gap of the service they would have carried through if they were still here: providing for their brothers and sisters in arms, advocating for our Veterans to ensure they receive the care and assistance they need, and supporting the surviving family members who are left behind to pick up the pieces.
There will be a focus on finding opportunities for our members to provide volunteer services in nontraditional ways. There will be opportunities to serve Veterans virtually or in ways that make sense for all members. Every mother has a heartbreaking story, and no two stories are the same but each day we must continue with our mission to maximize our potential. Our children’s lives were not the day they were born, nor the day they died, but the DASH in between. This applies to all the AGSM members to continue to be kind and gracious to all survivors with compassion living your DASH to the fullest. Stand in the Gap and live the mission of AGSM serving our Veterans and Military.”
Newly elected officers of AGSM
In addition to Elliott, other officers serving AGSM in 2024-2025 include:
1st Vice President, Annette Kirk, Dept of Florida/Puerto Rico (Army Veteran)
2nd Vice President, Joyce Paulsen, Dept of New Mexico
Secretary, Theresa Karlson, Dept of Maine/Delaware
Treasurer, Rose Duval, Dept of Virginia (Air Force Veteran)
National Service Officer (NSO), Teresa Bullock, Dept of Southern California/Hawaii (Army Veteran)
Veteran Affairs Voluntary Service (VAVS) Chair, Pam Stemple, Dept of Colorado (Navy Veteran)
Deputy VAVS Chair, Carla Wicks, Dept of Texas (Air Force Veteran)
It Chair, Nicole Chilton, Dept of North Carolina
Chaplain, Sherrie Battle McGhee, Dept of Tennessee
Flag Guard, Denise Torbert, Dept of Pennsylvania
Banner Guard, Joan Snyder, Dept of Pennsylvania (Army Veteran)
Learn more about American Gold Star Mothers, Inc. at www.AmericanGoldStarMothers.org, by sending an email to President@AmericanGoldStarMothers.org or following the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/AGSMNational.
