American Gold Star Mothers (AGSM) Elects New National President

The 87th annual National Convention of American Gold Star Mothers, Inc. (AGSM) took place June 2024, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. to vote on amendments to their Constitution, Bylaws and elect new leadership including President, Patti Elliott from North Carolina. Established in 1928 by Congress, members are mothers whose children became missing in action, died while on active duty, or died as a result of such service.